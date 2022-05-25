Aergo Solutions Joins CorroHealth

ISELIN, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aergo Solutions, backed by Northstar Capital, has joined CorroHealth. The acquisition by CorroHealth, backed by The Carlyle Group, expands targeted RCM service offerings to the market.

The Aergo Solutions team brings strength and expertise in denial management and a worklist solution that assists in day-to-day RCM operations. Specialists in appeals including clinicians, nurses, legal experts, and contract representatives have helped establish Aergo as leader in the denials space. These specialists will also help CorroHealth address the growing demand for Denials Management and Recovery Services.

"Aergo and CorroHealth have worked together in the recent past on several RCM projects in our space," stated Kevin Chmura, CEO of Aergo Solutions. "The benefits of our worklist technology have already delivered impressive results to these combined engagements."

"The solutions and success Aergo brings to CorroHealth help address an often overlooked segment of the healthcare space," stated Pat Leonard, CEO of CorroHealth. "Their solutions scale to meet the needs of regional healthcare organizations. This scale makes revenue cycle improvements typically seen in larger health systems obtainable for any organization."

Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, served as the exclusive advisor to Aergo Solutions.

About Aergo Solutions

Aergo solves revenue cycle challenges through a customized mix of services, technology, and consulting. Each healthcare provider's revenue cycle is unique, which is why Aergo doesn't simply offer "off-the-shelf" solutions. For the past 25 years, Aergo has continually evolved its solutions to meet changing needs. From their origins as a software company, Aergo has grown to become a leader in Denials Management and Complex Claim Resolution, A/R Outsourcing, Patient Access, Revenue Cycle Technology, and Consulting. For more information, please visit www.aergo.com

About Northstar Capital

Northstar Capital is an investment management company with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Northstar specializes in junior capital investments and equity co-investments in lower middle-market companies. Since inception, Northstar has partnered with more than 150 companies and raised nearly $2 billion in capital. Northstar invests in a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer, business services, food and agriculture, outsourcing, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.northstarcapital.com

About CorroHealth

CorroHealth sits at the center of the revenue cycle revolution. Fundamental operations of the revenue cycle are supported through our expert teams while we recast the role of clinicians through automation. This shift to a true clinical revenue cycle helps us achieve our core purpose – exceed client financial health goals. In October 2020, TrustHCS, Visionary RCM, T-System and RevCycle+ joined forces and were named CorroHealth to provide a greater breadth of reimbursement cycle, risk adjustment and quality solutions to health systems and payers. For more information, please visit www.corrohealth.com

About The Carlyle Group

Founded in 1987, The Carlyle Group is a pre-eminent global investment firm based in Washington DC, District of Columbia. The firm has a total of ~$300B AUM and prefers to invest through means of buyouts and growth capital. Carlyle invests across four segments which include Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies and Solutions. The firm invests across a wide variety of sectors including healthcare. Specifically, the firm invests in healthcare services, outsourcing services, companies running clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies, managed care, pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical related services, healthcare IT, medical, products and devices. For more information, please visit www.carlyle.com

