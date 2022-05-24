Universal Audio Announces UAFX Guitar Amp Emulators

— New Dream '65, Ruby '63, and Woodrow '55 effects pedals give music creators the authentic sound of three vintage tube amps — with powerful mobile app control and customization. Now shipping worldwide at $399 US MAP —

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Audio Inc. (UA), a worldwide leader in audio production tools including the popular Apollo and Volt audio interfaces, UAD plug-ins, UA microphones, and UAFX guitar pedals, is proud to introduce UAFX Guitar Amp Emulators — three new stompboxes emulating the best vintage guitar amps of all time.

UAFX Guitar Amp Emulators capture the sound of the most iconic American and British tube guitar amps of the past 60 years. (PRNewswire)

New Dream '65, Ruby '63, and Woodrow '55 effects pedals give musicians the authentic sound of three vintage tube amps.

Built upon powerful dual-engine processing and UAD audio modeling expertise, UAFX Guitar Amp Emulators feature stunning sonic authenticity to the original vintage amp.

UAFX Guitar Amp Emulators include:

Dream '65 Reverb Amplifier - The essential American tube amp used by the Beatles, Muddy Waters, Elvis Costello, and countless others for more than 60 years.



Ruby '63 Top Boost Amplifier - The iconic UK valve amp that defined the sound of the British Invasion, beloved by Queen, Radiohead, and U2.



Woodrow '55 Instrument Amplifier - The legendary tweed tube amp that started it all, beloved by Neil Young, Chuck Berry, and The Eagles.

Designed for true tone heads, UAFX Guitar Amp Emulators give discerning guitarists multiple speaker and cabinet pairings, tube reverb and vibrato as found in the original amplifiers, custom boosts and circuit mods, and easy customization and additional features via the UAFX mobile app (iPhone/Android).

"When it comes to tone, guitarists are as discerning as they come," said Bill Putnam Jr., CEO of Universal Audio. "We spared no expense in our multi-year effort to capture the sound of these amps, and knew we were done when we stopped talking and got lost in their sound."

UAFX Guitar Amp Emulators allow users to personalize footswitches, save presets, and get the same tones used by pro guitarists including Tim Pierce, Nels Cline, Cory Wong, and more, courtesy of the new UAFX Control mobile app for iPhone and Android.

UAFX Guitar Amp Emulators are now shipping worldwide, selling at $399 USD MAP.

The Dream '65 Reverb Amplifier pedal delivers the bold cleans, sweet breakup, and divine spring reverb and vibrato of the essential American tube amp used by artists and producers for 60 years.

The Ruby '63 Top Boost Amplifier pedal gives users the chimey cleans, complex overdrive, and classic vibrato of the quintessential British valve amp beloved by artists from Queen to Radiohead to U2.

The Woodrow '55 Instrument Amplifier pedal gives users the sweet cleans and grungy distortion of the legendary tweed tube amp used by artists from The Eagles to Chuck Berry to Neil Young.

UAFX Guitar Amp Emulators - Key Features

Authentic emulations of iconic vintage American and British tube guitar amplifiers

Built on powerful UAFX dual-engine processing and world-class UAD modeling

Includes speaker cabinet, mic, and room tones derived from award-winning OX Amp Top Box

Classic speaker and cabinet combinations, custom boosts and circuit mods

Exclusive artist presets and pedal customization via UAFX Control mobile app (iPhone / Android)

Timeless UA design and craftsmanship, built to last decades

About Universal Audio Inc.

Founded in 1958 by recording pioneer Bill Putnam Sr., and refounded in 1999 by Bill Putnam Jr., Universal Audio is best known for its classic, hand-built analog hardware, award-winning line of Apollo audio interfaces, and advanced UAD Digital Signal Processing technology for recording, mixing, and mastering audio. Headquartered in Scotts Valley, California, with offices in Los Angeles, Colorado, and Amsterdam, UA is focused on merging the best of vintage analog and modern digital technology. With its rich recording heritage, UA has been "Setting the tone since 1958." www.uaudio.com

