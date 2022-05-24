SOSi HIRES DAN ROBINSON AS VICE PRESIDENT FOR INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS

RESTON, Va., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi announced today that it has hired defense industry veteran Dan Robinson as a Vice President to lead its Intelligence Solutions business unit.

Over the past 30 years, Robinson has held senior executive roles at large and mid-sized intelligence community contractors. He served as a Deputy Division Manager at SAIC, Vice President for Intelligence Operations at Titan Corporation, and Senior Vice President for Intelligence Solutions at L-3 Communications.

Following a five-year run at L-3 Titan, Robinson spent 10 years as the President & Chief Operating Officer of Pluribus International, where he successfully tripled the size of the company and managed its sale to Metis Solutions (later acquired by PAE, Inc.). His latest position prior to joining SOSi was Vice President for Intelligence Services at The Buffalo Group through its sale to Jacobs in late 2020.

"I have personally worked with Dan in various capacities for nearly two decades," said SOSI CEO, Julian Setian. "He's among the most talented industry executives I know. He has a deep understanding of the intelligence community and a proven track record of leadership and growth."

At SOSi, Robinson oversees a large team of intelligence professionals providing analysis and operations support, ISR platform development, and cybersecurity services to U.S. Government clients on multiple continents. In addition to managing SOSi's current portfolio of intelligence community programs, he is also responsible for leading ongoing strategic growth initiatives and M&A.

SOSi is a leading provider of mission-critical cyber, software, intelligence, and logistics solutions to the U.S. national security community. Founded in 1989, we are a among the largest private, founder-owned, and operated technology and services integrators in the aerospace, defense, and government services industry. Our operations span the globe, and we manage many of the nation's most critical programs. For more information, visit sosi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook for news and updates.

