Enveric Biosciences to Participate in the Microdose Psychedelic Capital Conference on May 26, 2022

NAPLES, FLA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a neuroscience-focused biotechnology company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines, today announced that Avani Kanubaddi, President and Chief Operating Officer of Enveric, will participate virtually in Microdose's Psychedelic Capital: May 2022 Conference to be held virtually on May 26, 2022.

Mr. Kanubaddi will participate on a panel "The Spinoffs - Divide and Conquer" on Thursday, May 26th at 4:05 p.m. ET. The panel will discuss the latest spinoffs among publicly traded companies to stay competitive, honor the shareholders and combat the markets. Register to attend here.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a neuroscience-focused pharmaceutical company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization aimed to help millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For additional information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans,"" expects" or "does not expect," "proposed," "is expected," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements consist of not purely historical statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of the company to successfully spin-off its cannabinoid assets; the ability to achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Enveric's ongoing and planned clinical trials; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on Enveric's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; delays in planned clinical trials; the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; Enveric's ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; and the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric's products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

