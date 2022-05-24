Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy").

On May 23, 2022, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Dori Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2022 - approximately NIS 555.4 million .

Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended March 31, 2022 - approximately NIS 80 million .

Dorad's financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that it is operating in accordance with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus crisis, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that there is a certain increase in the electricity consumption of various customers compared to the first quarter of 2021. Dorad notes that it is continuously examining its potential methods of action in the event of a material decline in its income as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which include the winter months of January and February and the intermediate month of March, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of COVID-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of first quarter results in the future.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and as of and for the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively; and

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electricity Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad), in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: HilaI@ellomay.com

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position





March 31 March 31 December 31



2022 2021 2021



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

301,969 458,213 201,860 Trade receivables and accrued income

178,186 228,347 248,844 Other receivables

28,742 17,768 40,289 Financial derivatives

4,359 5,773 - Total current assets

513,256 710,101 490,993









Non-current assets







Restricted deposit

485,311 441,071 480,476 Prepaid expenses

32,736 34,731 33,235 Fixed assets

3,338,965 3,480,803 3,378,466 Intangible assets

5,937 5,512 6,038 Right of use assets

58,052 59,111 57,530 Total non-current assets

3,921,001 4,021,228 3,955,745









Total assets

4,434,257 4,731,329 4,446,738









Current liabilities







Current maturities of loans from banks

317,388 277,399 280,753 Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,479 4,532 4,622 Trade payables

232,173 317,037 324,532 Current tax liabilities

- - 21,795 Other payables

16,997 15,223 7,100 Financial derivatives

- - 268 Total current liabilities

571,037 614,191 639,070









Non-current liabilities







Loans from banks

2,384,595 2,563,799 2,356,785 Other Long-term liabilities

21,238 - 15,834 Long-term lease liabilities

50,659 51,025 48,871 Provision for dismantling and restoration

50,000 50,000 50,000 Deferred tax liabilities

197,484 211,879 192,676 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160 160 160 Total non-current liabilities

2,704,136 2,876,863 2,664,326









Equity







Share capital

11 11 11 Share premium

642,199 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings

513,126 594,317 497,384 Total equity

1,159,084 1,240,275 1,143,342









Total liabilities and equity

4,434,257 4,731,329 4,446,738

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Income



For the three months ended Year ended

March 31 December 31

2022 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Revenues 555,424 513,755 2,103,911







Operating costs of the





Power Plant













Energy costs 89,617 76,567 428,051 Electricity purchase and





infrastructure services 280,026 282,988 1,053,997 Depreciation and





amortization 68,123 50,932 225,715 Other operating costs 37,674 30,316 114,360







Total operating costs





of Power Plant 475,440 440,803 1,822,123







Profit from operating





the Power Plant 79,984 72,952 281,788







General and





administrative expenses 5,722 6,234 24,502 Other incomes - 3,022 11,603







Operating profit 74,262 69,740 268,889







Financing income 11,529 18,812 4,694 Financing expenses 65,241 38,311 219,013







Financing expenses, net 53,712 19,499 214,319







Profit before





taxes on income 20,550 50,241 54,570







Taxes on income 4,808 11,582 12,844







Profit for the period 15,742 38,659 41,726

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity







Capital reserve









for activities





Share Share with Retained



capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands For the three months









ended March 31, 2022









(Unaudited)

































Balance as at









January 1, 2022 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 497,384 1,143,342











Profit for the period - - - 15,742 15,742























Balance as at









March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 513,126 1,159,084











For the three months









ended March 31, 2021









(Unaudited)

































Balance as at









January 1, 2021 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 555,658 1,201,616











Profit for the period - - - 38,659 38,659























Balance as at









March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 594,317 1,240,275

For the year ended









December 31, 2021

(Audited)

































Balance as at









January 1, 2021 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 555,658 1,201,616 Dividend to the Company's

shareholders - - - (100,000) (100,000) Profit for the period - - - 41,726 41,726











Balance as at

December 31, 2021

11 642,199 3,748 497,384 1,143,342 Audited











Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows





For the three months ended Year ended

March 31 December 31

2022 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Cash flows from





operating activities:





Profit for the period 15,742 38,659 41,726 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization





and fuel consumption 68,786 51,305 228,099 Taxes on income 4,808 11,582 12,844 Financing expenses, net 53,712 19,499 214,319

127,306 82,386 455,262







Change in trade receivables 70,386 69,372 48,875 Change in other receivables 11,548 3,633 (18,888) Change in trade payables (96,831) 7,010 22,926 Change in other payables 9,897 11,414 3,292 Change in Other long-term liabilities 5,404 - 15,834

404 91,429 72,039







Taxes on income paid (21,795) - - Net cash flows provided





by operating activities 121,657 212,474 569,027







Cash flows used in





investing activities





Proceeds for settlement of





financial derivatives 422 749 392 Investment in long-term





restricted deposit - - (53,175) Investment in fixed assets (27,513) (3,472) (72,530) Investment in intangible assets (257) (461) (2,020) Interest received 372 395 1,584 Net cash flows used in





investing activities (26,976) (2,789) (125,749)







Cash flows from





financing activities:





Repayment of lease liability principal (151) (147) (4,624) Repayment of loans from banks - - (210,449) Dividends and exchange rate paid - - (100,000) Interest paid (168) (147) (162,781) Net cash flows used in





financing activities (319) (294) (477,854)







Net increase (decrease) in cash





and cash equivalents for





the period 94,362 209,391 (34,576)







Effect of exchange rate fluctuations





on cash and cash equivalents 5,747 1,743 (10,643) Cash and cash equivalents at





beginning of period 201,860 247,079 247,079 Cash and cash equivalents at end





of period 301,969 458,213 201,860

View original content:

SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd.