Driscoll's newest high-flavor innovation, Tropical Bliss™, joins Rosé Berries™ and Sweetest Batch™ in the grocery aisle

The new premium strawberry accompanies the launch of the Driscoll's Sensory Wheels, which maps the full sensory spectrum of the berry eating experience

WATSONVILLE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry lovers have a new reason to hit the produce aisle this summer. Driscoll's newest flavor innovation, Tropical Bliss™, expands Driscoll's premium, high-flavor strawberry collection, which also includes Sweetest Batch™ and Rosé Berries™.

Driscoll's Sweetest Batch™, Rosè Berries™ and Tropical Bliss™ (PRNewswire)

With this new launch, Driscoll's is the first fresh berry company to offer three very different high-flavor strawberries mapped to a proprietary sensory wheel. This curated collection was developed through traditional breeding methods, no GMOs, that are always used to develop Driscoll's Only the Finest Berries™. Each proprietary variety takes years to perfect but promises to bring even more joy to the experience of biting into a berry. Due to the seasonality of all three of these high-flavor strawberries, supplies are limited and only available in the spring and summer.

NEW! Tropical Bliss™ Strawberries

Driscoll's Tropical Bliss Strawberries combine the classic flavor of sweet berries and light flavor notes of tropical punch, pineapple, and passionfruit. With naturally white and yellow hues, they are perfectly ripe and intensely sweet at first, balanced by a refreshing finish.

Rosé Strawberries™

Rosé Strawberries get their beautiful light-pink hue from the traditional breeding methods used by Driscoll's team of flavor experts. Rosé Strawberries have flavor notes of peach, floral and pink lemonade. Known for its extra sweet and juicy eating experience, Rosé Strawberries are ripe and refreshing, perfect for a summer day.

Sweetest Batch™ Strawberries

For berry lovers looking for an even richer eating experience, Driscoll's Sweetest Batch Strawberries are part of a berry patch collection of high-flavor strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries. The collection inspires delicious and memorable moments of delightful indulgence, whether at a picnic in the park, in the kitchen or around the family table. Sweetest Batch™ strawberries are extra juicy and bursting with flavor of strawberry candy and fruit punch and are selected for their extra sweet deliciousness, making them too good not to share.

Driscoll's Berry Patch Sensory Wheels™ are now the first of its kind in the berry industry designed to capture the full sensory spectrum of tasting any of Driscoll's berry. Driscoll's strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries each have a dedicated proprietary sensory wheel. The entire berry patch is also combined in the Driscoll's Berry Patch Sensory Wheel™.

At Driscoll's, our berry flavor experience combines the sensory dimensions of taste, texture, flavor, aroma, and mouthfeel. Driscoll's sensory wheels provides a guide to the art and science of berry enjoyment. With years in the making, our Berry Innovators created a process to objectively identify flavor dimensions in strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, including:

Taste: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami

Texture: characteristics like crunchy and firm

Aroma: scents like lemon, mango, and tropical punch

Mouthfeel: physical sensations like juicy and refreshing

The Driscoll's Strawberry Sensory Wheel™ enhances our ability to communicate flavor to our berry consumers, and showcases the continuous research done by our Berry Innovators to develop Only the Finest™ berries.

The individual and combined sensory wheels help consumers describe all the possible sensations they can expect when taking a bite of any Driscoll's berry including the high-flavor strawberry innovations of Sweetest Batch™, Rosè Berries™ and Tropical Bliss™.

"As the leader in flavor, Driscoll's is proud to be the first in the industry to define the sensory experience for consumers everywhere, from sophisticated connoisseurs to kids," says Henry Yeung, Driscoll's R&D Sensory Lead. "The Driscoll's Berry Patch™ Sensory Wheels took a team of sensory scientists over two years to create and we are excited to see consumers interact with them as they sample our newest flavor innovation in strawberries."

"With more than 70 years of strawberry breeding expertise, Driscoll's has one of the largest R&D Centers dedicated to proprietary varieties," says Philip Stewart, Driscoll's Global Strawberry Breeding Director. "Creating Only The Finest berries is core to our innovation strategy, and we look forward to continuing to provide our consumers with quality, high-flavor berries."

Tropical Bliss™, Rosé Berries™ and Sweetest Batch™ are available in select retailers now. Visit www.driscolls.com for more information and to locate participating retailers throughout the summer.

About Driscoll's

Driscoll's is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll's is a pioneer of berry flavor innovation and the trusted consumer brand of Only the Finest Berries™. With more than 900 independent growers around the world, Driscoll's develops exclusive patented berry varieties using only natural breeding methods that focus on growing great tasting berries. A dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant pathologists and entomologists help grow baby seedlings that are then grown on local family farms. Driscoll's now serves consumers year-round across North America, Australia, Europe and China in over twenty-two countries.

Driscoll’s Strawberry Sensory Wheel™ (PRNewswire)

Driscoll's Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Driscoll’s