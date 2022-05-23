Survivorship Celebrates Its Tenth International Conference Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Survivorship - For survivors of ritual abuse, mind control and torture and pro-survivors. (PRNewswire)

International Evidence of Ritual Abuse Conference

The conference was an excellent conference again this year. Attendees included participants from Europe, Canada, and the US.

The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2022 Conference The International Evidence of Ritual Abuse Conference

The Clinician's Conference discussed "Exposing Ritual Abuse Internationally" and presented empirical evidence of ritual abuse and complex trauma.

The Survivor Conference discussed breaking the global silence of ritual abuse and provided resources and support for survivors.

Conference information is at: https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2022-conference/

Organized Ritual Violence in Germany - Claudia Fischer and Hannah C. Rosenblatt

German website (https://www.infoportal-rg.de ) with cases and evidence of organized ritual abuse and violence.

Claudia Fischer is a German journalist with 20 years of expertise in investigating stories about ritual abuse and sexual trauma.

Hannah C. Rosenblatt is a German survivor of organized violence. They documented their life with DID at http://einblogvonvielen.org and the podcast https://vielesein.de/

Should I seek freedom? Should I go through with recovery? A workshop to help you decide and a discussion of its benefits - Wendy Hoffman

If you're living as an unaware mind-controlled victim…you can find out who you are and what your life has been and can be in the future. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/

Complex Trauma Assessment Problems - Dr. Rainer Hermann Kurz

This presentation addresses serious assessment issues related to complex trauma in an extreme abuse setting that had life changing consequences.

An Advocate's Journey into Extreme Abuse - Dr. Rainer Hermann Kurz

Rainer Kurz is a Chartered Psychologist based in London. Rainer developed 50+ psychometric tests and authored more than 100 publications. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Rainer_Kurz2

Ritual Abuse Survivors Experience of Research - Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE

This presentation explored the background and ongoing work of two survivor led and non-profit organizations based in Scotland. https://www.rans.org.uk/http://www.18u.org.uk

Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE is founder and Manager of Eighteen And Under. http://www.violenceispreventable.org.uk

A History of Ritual Abuse - Dr. Randy Noblitt

This two-hour presentation traces the history of ritual abuse, and critically evaluates the chronology and evolution of this topic in the scholarly literature.

Randy Noblitt is a clinical psychologist and a professor of clinical psychology. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Healing from Trauma by Shelby Rising Eagle

Shelby will discuss the steps she took to heal from her childhood trauma.

Shelby Rising Eagle was born in the SF Bay Area raised in the Mormon Church. She reports both parents participated in satanic worship, pedophile sex ring in the church.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Survivorship Ritual Abuse Conferences