Stericycle's Janet Zelenka Wins Prestigious 2022 Chicago CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) a leading provider of medical waste, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, today announced Janet Zelenka, chief financial officer and chief information officer, has been named a Chicago CIO of the Year® ORBIE® award winner in the Enterprise category. For over 20 years, the CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards has honored chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.

"Janet's intelligence, leadership and accomplishments make her highly deserving of the honor to be named a CIO of the Year ORBIE Award winner," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "As an organization, we benefit immensely from Janet's ability to connect the IT organization with the broader business, elevating IT's relevance throughout Stericycle. With her guidance and perseverance, Janet continues to drive transformation in the organization, positively influencing who we are and where we are going."

Ms. Zelenka joined Stericycle in 2019 as CFO, bringing a strong breadth of expertise across corporate finance, accounting, information technology and operations. She assumed the additional duties and responsibilities of CIO in 2020 to further support effective IT-related internal controls, implementation of a North American enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, and enhanced efficiency of financial systems. Throughout her tenure at Stericycle, Ms. Zelenka has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and has relentlessly pursued projects and innovative solutions to advance business objectives, while also supporting the organization to address business challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm honored to be recognized by the ORBIE Awards as a Chicago CIO of the year," commented Ms. Zelenka. "Congratulations to the finalists who have also been recognized for this prestigious award. It's an honor to be listed amongst other CIOs who are making a positive impact in their respective organizations and the Information Technology industry."

The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 500 CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIE Award.

"Every organization is now a digital business, strong leadership is the X-factor that transforms that business into a strategic differentiator," said Lisa Dykstra, Chicago CIO chair. "The CIO is uniquely positioned with a direct view into the many facets and complexities across the organization. The ORBIE Awards are meaningful because they are judged by peers – CIOs who understand the challenges of technology leadership."

Winners of the Chicago CIO of the Year ORBIE Award were selected through an independent peer-review process, led by past ORBIE recipients in six key categories – global, large enterprise, enterprise, large corporate, corporate and public sector. Winners were selected based on leadership and management effectiveness, business value created by technology innovation, size and scope of responsibilities, and engagement in industry and community endeavors.

Ms. Zelenka's recognition follows Stericycle's recent honor as a 2021 "Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation. Earlier in 2021, Stericycle was also named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. Stericycle was recognized as a Company of the Year in the Health Products and Services category for its suite of products and services, which protect the health and well-being of people, workplaces and communities.

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

