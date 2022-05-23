Physician Partners Announces Appointment of Jim Harris to Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Partners, LLC, a leading value-based primary care physician group and managed service organization, today announced the appointment of entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Archipelago Companies, Jim Harris, to its Board of Directors.

We're excited to have Jim join our Board following our private equity funding by Kinderhook Industries.

Mr. Harris brings to the Board a wealth of financial growth experience with a demonstrated track record of long-term success and development in the global consumer products industry. He formed Archipelago Companies, which owns OluKai, Melin Headwear, and Roark, and developed it from infancy and fostered the company through significant growth.

"Jim's business and investment track record speaks for itself," said Sidd Pagidipati, Board Chairman. "We're excited to have him join our Board that's rapidly expanding with various industry backgrounds following our private equity funding by Kinderhook Industries. He helps to bring a fresh perspective, and his deep experience in consumer-centric businesses will be invaluable to Physician Partners as we continue to grow our organization and pursue our mission to provide 5-star health care through an unparalleled customer experience for our patients and customers."

Mr. Harris is the former president and partner of Huneeus Vintners, a luxury wine holding company based in Rutherford, CA, which produces some of the most esteemed wines in the world. Prior to that, Harris served as chief executive officer of artisan chocolate manufacturer SCHARFFEN BERGER Chocolate Maker. He began his career as a private equity investor at Kohlberg & Company and Trivest, Inc. As an experienced advisor and investor, Mr. Harris has served on the boards of fast-growing, innovative businesses, such as Blue Bottle Coffee Company, Winebow Inc, Southern Tide, and Jaanuu and is currently an active growth investor and member of the board of directors of several successful businesses.

Mr. Harris received a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University, with concentrations in Finance and Management, and a certificate in international finance from Oxford University.

About Physician Partners, LLC

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Tampa, FL, Physician Partners is one of the leading national primary care platforms enabling payors and providers to transition to value-based care. Driven by its mission to transform sick care to Better health care, Physician Partners delivers 5-Star health care to more than 140,000 lives across eight states for Medicare Advantage, Medicare ACOs, Medicaid, and Commercial Insurance.

View original content:

SOURCE Physician Partners