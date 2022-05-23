The Original Word Bracelet Brand Little Words Project Announces "Big Impact" Charitable Initiative

Little Words Project Partners with 15 Charities with Goal to Donate $100K in 2022

Mountainside, NJ, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Words Project, the original word bracelet brand, was founded with the intention of creating a brand that serves a greater purpose beyond selling bracelets. This May, Little Words Project continues its commitment to inspiring and encouraging people to be kind to themselves and pay that kindness forward with Little Words Big Impact - a year-round, give-back initiative that supports a wide array of causes which the brand and its customers are passionate about.

(PRNewswire)

The Original Word Bracelet Brand Announces "Big Impact" Charitable Initiative with 15 Charities

Since its launch in 2014, Little Words Project has raised over $200k for charity. The brand has taken steps to further their cause-based work over the years. Last summer, they formed a long-term nonprofit partnership with The Loveland Foundation to help provide free therapy and mental health resources for Black women and girls. Additionally, Little Words Project CEO & Founder, Adriana Carrig, created her own nonprofit called Herself Co. to help build communities of kind and self-confident women on college campuses and beyond.

The Little Words Big Impact initiative focuses on key causes that both personally resonate with the brand team and also surfaced after polling their community. These causes include minority mental health, infertility, breast cancer, eating disorders, education equity, children in need, women's empowerment, LGBTQIA+ rights, domestic violence and animal rights.

"As a purpose-based brand, the goal with Little Words Big Impact is to double down on our giveback efforts," says Adriana Carrig, Founder and CEO of Little Words Project. "We understand that these causes don't end when their respective awareness month ends. We want to amplify their missions year-round, and giveback as much as we possibly can while also raising awareness. These causes mean so much to us, and so much to our community. We are putting all of our energy behind this initiative to make it as meaningful, and as impactful as possible."

The partner charities include The Loveland Foundation , The Stork Foundation , The Breasties , METAvivor , National Alliance for Eating Disorders , AdoptAClassroom.org , It's a Girl's Life , Herself Co ., Baby2Baby , Buy From A Black Woman , Campus Pride , Fuck Cancer , National Coalition Against Domestic Violence , I Stand With My Pack and The Pet Adoption League .

Each charity has worked with Little Words Project to create a custom bracelet that represents their respective missions, which will be sold on www.littlewordsproject.com and in Little Words Project retailers. In addition to proceeds coming from the collection itself, each charitable organization will have one dedicated day during the year in which Little Words Project will donate 25% of their flagship store and website total sales to the nonprofit. To celebrate the launch on May 23rd, Little Words Project will match the total donation amounts generated from in-store and online sales of this collection for each of the respective nonprofits.

Little Words Project will amplify charitable partnerships with a marketing campaign, events, and influencer support. Each non-profit partner will cross-promote their own campaigns and initiatives on all Little Words channels.

The Little Words Big Impact first-year goal is to give back $100K. For years to come, Little Words will add additional partners and products to the collection each year and future programming will include scholarships, galas, and ambassadors to help drive awareness.

Please find more information on Little Words Big Impact partners here .

Please find links to imagery and video media here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Little Words Project