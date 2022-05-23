InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Reuse Small Soap Chips (CLR-124)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to transform soap chips into new bars of soap," said an inventor, from Schererville, Ind., "so I invented the SOAP RECYCLER. My design would allow you to reuse soap pieces that would normally be too small for use."

The invention provides an effective way to utilize small pieces of soap. In doing so, it eliminates the need to discard the soap slivers. As a result, it reduces messes and waste and it could help to save money. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CLR-124, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

