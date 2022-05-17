New Study Published in Cell Reports Medicine Further Validates Potential of Urolithin A Supplementation in Supporting Muscle Health

Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial found Mitopure™ Urolithin A improves muscle strength and exercise performance in middle-aged adults

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science, a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science, announced the publication of results from the ATLAS Trial in Cell Reports Medicine. The data show improvements in leg muscle strength in those who consumed a Mitopure supplement daily for four months. Mitopure, a proprietary form of Urolithin A made by Amazentis, works by supporting the cells' ability to renew their powerplants, the mitochondria. Declines in mitochondrial function occur during aging and are associated with declines in physical performance like slower walking speed, muscle fatigue and loss of strength. Using nutritional supplementation to support mitochondrial health is a new approach to help address age-associated declines in muscular and cellular health.

"It's very promising that we have more robust clinical data to support the benefit of Mitopure supplementation on muscle health and exercise-performance potential as we age," said Anurag Singh, Chief Medical Officer at Amazentis and study co-author. "Until recently, interventions to counteract age-associated muscle declines have been limited. Exercise and dietary approaches like higher protein intake are the most studied ways to help mitigate such declines, but we know that people don't always adhere closely to such regimens. What's particularly important is we're seeing Mitopure improve physical performance outcomes in the absence of an exercise regimen. These studies highlight the potential of Mitopure supplementation as a novel nutritional solution to help maintain muscle function in middle-aged adults."

As people age, a gradual decline in muscle mass and strength is natural, and environmental factors such as diet and exercise can affect the rate at which these declines occur. Stimulating mitophagy, the removal and recycling of dysfunctional mitochondria to promote mitochondrial synthesis, can help improve mitochondria function and promote overall cellular health. Previous research shows that Mitopure - which is molecularly identical to the natural gut microbiome-derived metabolite produced from foods like pomegranates, nuts, and berries - activates mitophagy.

The ATLAS Trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that examined the impact of daily supplementation with Mitopure (500 mg or 1000 mg) or placebo for 4 months on muscle performance in 88 sedentary adults aged 40-64 years. The trial endpoints included muscle strength, exercise tolerance and physical performance. The results are an important discovery in muscle health research and were as follows:

Improvements in hamstring muscle strength were significantly greater among participants who consumed Mitopure daily at either the 500 mg (12% increase vs. baseline) or 1000 mg (10% increase vs. baseline) level compared to placebo. This is key, as maintaining muscle strength is important for healthy aging.

Individuals consuming 1000 mg of Mitopure daily experienced clinically meaningful improvements in aerobic endurance (10% increase in peak oxygen consumption [VO2]) and physical performance (33 meter improvement in the 6 minute walk test), from baseline to 4 months.

Mitopure supplementation enhanced cellular health as it relates to mitochondrial efficiency and reduced markers of inflammation, both important for optimal muscle function.

Mitopure supplementation was also found to be safe and well-tolerated.

What's more, the ATLAS findings further build on data from recent trials studying the benefits of Mitopure supplementation. A randomized, crossover trial demonstrated improved bioavailability of Mitopure compared to food sources of Urolithin A, given that two-thirds of individuals do not have the appropriate microbiome to make UA from their diet alone. A randomized, controlled trial of adults aged 65-90 years found that daily supplementation of 1000 mg Mitopure significantly improved hand and leg muscle endurance at two months. Taken together, these studies show that Mitopure can positively impact muscle and cellular health in middle-age and older adults, which is impactful given that age-related declines in muscle mass and strength can start as early as age 40 years.

"We want to empower people to take control of how they're aging, and we continue to see the positive impact that Mitopure supplementation can have on muscle function and cellular health," said Rick Jentis, Global Category Head for Cellular Nutrition at Nestlé Health Science. "Celltrient Cellular Strength, which contains this proprietary form of Urolithin A, provides an accessible solution to help support muscle health as people age. Our goal is to continue rewriting the trajectory of aging by providing scientifically studied cellular nutrition options like Urolithin A."

Urolithin A

Urolithin A (UA) is a cellular nutrient that activates mitochondrial renewal to support efficient mitochondrial function, which is important for muscle strength and endurance. UA is formed by gut bacteria when foods containing ellagitannins, a beneficial plant compound, are consumed. However, about two-thirds of adults are not able to produce UA in this way, which is why supplementation may be beneficial.

Nestlé Health Science has introduced Celltrient™ Cellular Nutrition, a specialized range of nutritional solutions designed to support cellular health. Celltrient Cellular Strength offers Mitopure™, a proprietary form of UA. For more information on Celltrient Cellular Nutrition, visit www.celltrient.com .

Nestlé Health Science is a leader in the science of nutrition and a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We believe in empowering healthier lives through nutrition and are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based active lifestyle nutrition, medical nutrition and pharmaceutical solutions. Our extensive research network, both within Nestlé's R&D centers as well as with external partners, provides the foundation for products that can help people to live their healthiest lives. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 11,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. www.nestlehealthscience.us

