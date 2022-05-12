GROUNDBREAKING BLACK-OWNED INVESTMENT BANKING FIRM SIEBERT WILLIAMS SHANK & CO. TO BE PRESENTED WITH THE INAUGURAL EARL GRAVES SR. VISIONARY AWARD AT THE BLACK ENTERPRISE ENTREPRENEURS SUMMIT IN PHILADELPHIA

GROUNDBREAKING BLACK-OWNED INVESTMENT BANKING FIRM SIEBERT WILLIAMS SHANK & CO. TO BE PRESENTED WITH THE INAUGURAL EARL GRAVES SR. VISIONARY AWARD AT THE BLACK ENTERPRISE ENTREPRENEURS SUMMIT IN PHILADELPHIA

May 19 Awards Luncheon at the Pennsylvania Convention Center To Celebrate Outstanding Black-Owned Companies Including Grant Blvd and Big Dave's Cheesesteaks

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- black enterprise, the nation's No. 1 Black digital media brand, will bring back its national Entrepreneurs Summit as an in-person event in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, May 18–20. The Entrepreneurs Summit is well established as the premier annual event dedicated to the success of Black entrepreneurs and the growth, profitability, and wealth-creation potential of Black-owned businesses. In partnership with Host sponsor Nationwide, Black Enterprise will feature high-engagement elements maximizing real-time, peer-to-peer learning, coaching, mentorship, and networking opportunities for attendees.

(PRNewsfoto/Earl G. Graves Publishing) (PRNewswire)

A major highlight of the multi-day event will be the Entrepreneurs Summit Awards Luncheon on Thursday, May 19. Several outstanding Black-owned companies will be celebrated during the luncheon, led by the inaugural presentation of the Earl Graves Sr. Visionary Award to President & CEO Suzanne Shank and Chairman Christopher Williams of the groundbreaking investment bank Siebert Williams Shank & Co. L.L.C. The Visionary Award is named for Earl Graves, the iconic founder of black enterprise magazine, who died on April 6, 2020.

Nationally recognized journalist, TV, and radio personality Jacque Reid will serve as emcee of the Awards Luncheon. Other awards to be presented to outstanding entrepreneurs include:

Teenpreneur of the Year – Trey Brown, Founder & CEO of SPERGO

Community Champion of the Year – Derrick Hayes, President & CEO, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks

Business Disruptor of the Year – Kimberly McGlonn, Ph.D., Founder & CEO, Grant Blvd

"The accomplishments of Suzanne Shank and Christopher Williams as innovative leaders in the financial services industry are absolutely worthy of being recognized with our first ever Earl Graves Sr. Visionary Award," says black enterprise Executive VP and Chief Content Officer Derek T. Dingle. "All of our Entrepreneurs Summit honorees represent the genius, resilience, and excellence that is the legacy of Black entrepreneurship in America."

The mission of the Entrepreneurs Summit is to provide access to the connections, capital, expertise, ideas, and inspiration established and aspiring Black business owners need to make money, build companies, and create wealth. The Entrepreneurs Summit will feature engagement-driven, content-rich sessions, workshops, and coaching designed to help entrepreneurs expand their business networks and position their companies for opportunities and growth.

Confirmed speakers for the Entrepreneurs Summit include hip-hop mogul and No Limit Records Founder Percy "Master P" Miller; Uncle Bobbie's Coffee Shop and Bookstore Founder Mark Lamont Hill; Glamazon Beauty Cosmetics Founder and former supermodel Kim Baker; Maconomics Founder Ross Mac; SmartHustle.com Founder and CEO Ramon Ray; Buttah Skin Founder Dorion Renaud; Lobos 1707 Tequila CEO Dia Simms; Nationwide Director of Relationship Management, Supplier Diversity and Sustainability Procurement Michelle Smith; Canvas Beauty CEO and Founder Stormi Steele; Host and Style Influencer Kela Walker; and many more.

Other sessions and highlights of the Entrepreneurs Summit:

Tapping Into the Billion-Dollar Beauty Industry

Procurement Equity: Getting Your Slice of the Pie

Cash for Content: How To Capitalize in the Creator Economy

Flying High: Building A Business in Luxury Travel

Finding Your Flavor: Building Business & Success in the Food Industry

Understanding the Metaverse to Power Your Business

Exclusive Access to One-on-One Business Coaching

….And More!

In addition to Entrepreneurs Summit Host sponsor Nationwide, MasterCard is a Presenting sponsor; Platinum sponsors include McDonald's, Braun, and JPMorgan Chase; and Corporate sponsors include ComcastRISE, FedEx, Instacart, and Walmart.

The Entrepreneurs Summit begins Wednesday, May 18, and concludes Friday, May 20, 2022. To register and find out more information, visit www.blackenterprise.com/entrepreneurssummit. Search #BESUMMIT for additional updates and information about the Entrepreneurs Summit on social media.

black enterprise EXISTS TO INSPIRE, EMBOLDEN, AND EMPOWER The Black COMMUNITY TO EMBARK ON THE LIFETIME JOURNEY FROM AMBITION TO ACHIEVEMENT. black enterprise is the No.1 Black media brand, with more than 12 million monthly unique visitors. Since 1970, black enterprise has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. black enterprise produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE

Related Links

http://www.blackenterprise.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE