VESTECK, Inc. Delivers multiple presentations at Charring Cross International Symposium

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VESTECK, Inc. is pleased to announce their participation and strong podium presence at the Charring Cross International Vascular Symposium.

VESTECK, Inc. delivers multiple presentations at International Symposium

"Charring Cross" (CX), held annually in London, UK, is considered one of the premier global Vascular/Endovascular symposiums. Key Opinion Leaders from around the world assemble to candidly discuss the most recent breakthroughs and controversies. CX attendees spent an entire day discussing solutions to the current challenges with the durability of endovascular aortic repair grafts (EVAR/TEVAR).

VESTECK SAB member Dr. David H. Deaton gave a presentation during the "Innovation Session" on the problems with endografting and the benefits the VESTECK SUTURE-TIGHT suture delivery catheter will bring. Dr. Deaton's presentation stimulated several questions from the audience. The follow-on discussion was very encouraging relative to the benefits the SUTURE-TIGHT catheter brings to patients, physicians and payors.

The newest member of the VESTECK Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Dai Yamanouchi, gave two presentations at CX. A Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Yamanouchi is an Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.

VESTECK CEO, Joe Rafferty also presented the SUTURE-TIGHT technology in the "Innovation Session's Dragon's Den," a "Shark Tank" type environment for novel endovascular technology. The judges had fantastic feedback on how VESTECK answers a significant unmet need in EVAR.

The VESTECK Suture-Tight catheter secures endovascular grafts to the aorta at the time of initial implant or during repair procedures.

About Vesteck Inc.:

VESTECK, Inc. (WWW.VESTECK.com) is an early-stage medical device company focused on bringing their proprietary technology to the aortic repair and structural heart markets. Their first product, the "Suture-Tight" nitinol suture delivery catheter will bring a novel technology to endovascular aortic repair market solving a significant global challenge for physicians, patients and payors.

