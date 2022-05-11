Hot air balloon pilot launches disruptive ad-tech platform

SEATTLE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot air balloon pilot and co-founder of The Bot Lab, Eliav Cohen, has launched Helium, an AI-powered, ad-tech platform that allows consumers to converse with brands real time on third-party articles and sites. The first of its kind, the proprietary platform means that readers no longer need to visit a brand's site to follow-up on their interest in a product or service. Instead, they can get their questions answered right then and there, through simply clicking and conversing through a chat bot.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the chatbot market value is projected to grow to $102 billion USD by 2026, representing a 34% compounded annual growth rate compared to 2020. "The pandemic has accelerated the medium," says co-founder and professional balloonist, Eliav Cohen, who discovered an unmet need in the chatbot space after utilizing bots to automate the booking process for his hot air balloon company, Seattle Ballooning. "Not only has it accelerated the medium, but the advertising space is ripe for reinvention. Clicking an Ad on a site cluttered with tiles and pop-ups no longer suffices. People want a clean experience where they can digest content and get their questions answered on demand."

Utilizing Amazon's AI technology, the announcement provides a range of benefits for Helium customers:

for publishers, it provides a new type of Advertising unit and revenue stream – one that allows them to keep readers on their site.

for brands, it provides a new channel to connect directly with prospects at their highest intent moments - while perusing a topic related to their product or service. It also integrates seamlessly with any chatbot platform a brand may currently be using.

for users, it reimagines the consumer experience by eliminating the need for redirects, clunky form-fills and unwieldy research.

The Bot Lab specializes in working with CMOs and marketing leaders, to drive new leads and revenue through delivering a friction-free advert-to-purchase journey. Appropriately named, Helium is The Bot Lab's next foray into the conversational marketing arena and can integrate with any chatbot platform.

Brands, Publishers and partners can book a demo on the Bot Lab's website to learn more - https://thebotlab.io/helium-chat-bot.

About The Bot Lab

Since its inception in 2018, the company has garnered a robust reputation for best-in-class AI services, working closely with leading conversational marketing player, Drift and others. Having built hundreds of bots for mid-market, enterprise and fortune 500 brands, The Bot Lab team is united by a belief that contextualized conversations represent the future of marketing and the user experience in the digital age. With the launch of Helium, The Bot Lab continues to shape the future of marketing. The Bot Lab is 100% self-funded.

For more information, please visit https://thebotlab.io/helium-chat-bot/

Related Links

Twitter:@HeliumNow

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/thebotlab

Helium by The Bot Lab: thebotlab.io/helium-chat-bot/

The Bot Lab (PRNewswire)

Eliav Cohen, tech co-founder and hot air balloon pilot has his sights set on redefining advertising (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bot Lab