Modulim Announces Appointment of Healthcare Technology Industry Veteran Carl St. Bernard to Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulim, a health technology company that delivers point of care microvascular insight to save limbs and lives announces the appointment of Carl St. Bernard to its Board of Directors. Mr. St. Bernard has over 25 years of experience in medical technology leadership across a wide range of areas including vascular and medical imaging.

"We are very pleased to welcome Carl to our Board," said Charlie Huiner, Chief Executive Officer of Modulim. "Carl has an impressive track record of board experience and executive leadership in a range of start-up and established medical technology organizations in growth stages. His extensive experience in building commercial scaling and execution strategies will be invaluable to Modulim as we continue to advance our market entry strategy for our Clarifi® solution into the kidney disease and diabetes lower limb care management markets."

"I am honored to serve on Modulim's Board and look forward to working with the impressive team to help advance Modulim's novel microvascular imaging solution platform to reach the millions of patients in need," said Mr. St. Bernard. "The treatment of lower limb circulatory conditions brought on by chronic vascular diseases has been ill-met for too long. I'm eager to actively share my expertise to support Modulim's mission to realize the full potential Clarifi in helping clinicians diagnose and proactively manage these patients to help improve outcomes."

Mr. St. Bernard is currently President and Chief Executive Officer and Board member of CeloNova Biosciences and has more than 25 years of experience in commercial leadership roles across a wide range of medical device and technology areas including medical imaging, endovascular, cardiovascular and vision. Prior to CeloNova, he served as President and CEO at Tryton Medical during a transformative period where he led the Company's commercialization efforts of its coronary stent technology. Prior to Tryton, he spent approximately 16 years in various medical device divisions of GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, and LifeCell in sales and marketing leadership roles. He holds a BA in economics and business/arts from Lafayette College and an MBA from Pepperdine University. Mr. St. Bernard also serves on the board of directors of Transverse Medical and AdvaMed.

About Modulim

Modulim delivers transformative health technology solutions that empower clinicians across the continuum of care to improve patient outcomes. Clarifi®, powered by Spatial Frequency Domain Imaging (SFDI) technology, quantifies and maps tissue health at the point-of-care through non-contact rapid microvascular assessment. Modulim Cloud™ promotes timely, proactive data-driven decisions to reduce lower-limb complications by digitally connecting clinicians and healthcare systems. Modulim is based in Irvine, CA, with a team dedicated to delivering powerful healthcare solutions that elevate the standard of care for patients with diabetes, kidney disease, and peripheral vascular disease.

Clarifi is a registered trademark of Modulated Imaging (dba Modulim).

