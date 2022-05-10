Meridian Integration Supports Troy University's Sorrell College of Business Global Scholars Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Integration is pleased to announce their support of Troy University's Sorrell College of Business Global Scholars Program. After a two-year hiatus, the program, represented by 15 students, returned to Ecuador to concentrate on global business practices and service learning.

"We feel fortunate for the opportunity to sponsor both the students and villages; It's a truly unique experience."

The Global Scholars Program is an honors program within the College designed to promote global citizenship and to nurture some of the College's exceptional students through travel, networking events and a challenging curriculum.

Under the leadership of Global Scholars Program Director Dr. Clint Relyea and Sorrell 360 Center for Professional Life Director Dr. Laura Dove, the 10-day trip included a five-day stay in Salinas de Guaranda, a tiny village nestled at roughly 13,000 feet elevation in the Andes Mountains.

"The economy in Salinas is built on micro-industry. Under the coordination of a co-op, nearly a dozen small businesses manufacture a variety of produces for import and export including cheeses, chocolate, dried mushrooms and fruit, clothing, yarn and others," Relyea said. "It's the core of the Ecuador study abroad program."

"The group was proud to raise more than $10,000 – in excess of their original $6,000 goal – which purchased not only medicine and other essentials for the Senior Center, but also 10 sheep for the nearby village of Yacubana," Relyea said.

Meridian Integration, an international leader in digital engagement, implementation, upgrade, and consulting services for the utility industry based in Jacksonville, FL, provided a welcomed shot-in-the-arm to the Global Scholars' fundraising efforts with a $4,000 contribution.

"In particular, Meridian's contribution enabled the additional support which was an unexpected and welcomed surprise for the people of Salinas and Yacubana," Relyea said.

Meridian's CEO Jason Deaton shared "We are excited to have supported the effort and vision of the Sorrell Society of Global Scholars and feel fortunate for the opportunity to sponsor both the students and villages; It's a truly unique experience."

About Meridian Integration

Founded in 2008, Meridian Integration provides turnkey solutions and services focused on digital customer engagement, mission critical system implementations and migrations, technology roadmap and readiness services, and business process consulting for the Utility industry. Meridian is member of the Oracle Partner Network and has worked with hundreds of utilities since inception creating sustainable value while leveraging a broad portfolio of solutions and services such as IDEA, Meridian's Customer Digital Engagement platform, Professional services, including Implementation/Upgrade services, and Managed Services within the Oracle Utilities product family.

About Troy University's Sorrell College of Business' Society of Global Scholars

The Sorrell College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International). AACSB accreditation is the most widely sought benchmark of quality worldwide. Fewer than 5 percent of business schools worldwide achieve this accreditation. Troy University's press release can be found here .

Media Contact: Todd Lamoureaux, tlamoureaux@meridian-integration.com

View original content:

SOURCE Meridian Integration