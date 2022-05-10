InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Clean the Bathtub (MHO-121)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to scrub various areas of the tub with minimal effort," said an inventor, from Hermantown, Minn., "so I invented the AUTOMATIC BATHTUB CLEANER. My design would enable you to easily remove dirt, debris, soap scum and residue."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy and effective way to clean the bathtub. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional scrubbing tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces strain. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

