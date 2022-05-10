InventHelp Inventor Develops Drill Accessory for Tight Spaces (MBQ-130)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a drill accessory to make working in cramped or difficult locations much easier," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the G- ADAPTOR. My design would offer an alternative to struggling with straight-in power tools that simply won't fit."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to utilize a drill in tight spaces. In doing so, it would allow for straight drilling or angled use. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces frustrations and delays. The invention features a versatile and space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for do-it-yourselfers, homeowners, hobbyists, construction workers and tradesmen. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-130, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp