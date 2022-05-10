EverAg Accelerates Growth, Broadens Livestock Risk Management Offerings With Acquisition of Partners for Production Agriculture

FRISCO, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverAg, a leading agtech provider dedicated to empowering agriculture, food, and beverage supply chains to feed a growing world, has acquired Partners for Production Agriculture (PFPAg), a premier provider of agricultural risk management solutions for the swine and cattle sectors. The addition of the PFPAg services to the EverAg portfolio will provide customers in the livestock industry with even more access to risk-mitigation expertise and technology.

Empowering supply chains to feed a growing world - news.ever.ag (PRNewswire)

EverAg offers software, insights, and risk management solutions for livestock, dairy, and crops.

"As we continue to expand, we are thrilled to add PFPAg's livestock risk management, market intelligence and insights," said EverAg CEO Scott Sexton. "It's another example of our commitment to bringing the right team and right technology solutions to our clients and the industries we serve."

The new partnership will enable EverAg to bring its Vault software, a multifaceted platform that combines production information with hedging positions and market pricing, to the swine and cattle risk management space. Customers will also benefit from expanded access to EverAg's large network of grain and feed expertise. EverAg offers software, insights, and risk management solutions for all three of its key agribusiness verticals, livestock, dairy, and crops.

Both companies have historically embraced a business model that combines the use of technology with in-house industry expertise, including brokers who are experienced with the needs of producers, growers, and ranchers. EverAg has over 475 employees, 80 of whom are dedicated to supporting the risk management and market intelligence needs of thousands of farmers and producers and hundreds of commercial firms.

"As the market for livestock insurance grows, customers need world-class technology as well as deep expertise and insights," said PFPAg CEO Joe Kearns, "Vault by EverAg will be a huge benefit to both current and future customers. I am looking forward to partnering with our new team members to continue enthusiastically supporting their success."

"This is a thrilling time for EverAg as we are joining forces with one of the premier leaders in the hog industry," said Pete Turk, President, Commercial Division. "Joe Kerns and his team are passionate about managing risk for their customers, always looking for the edge to improve their operations."

Additional information on this announcement can be found at news.ever.ag/pfpag/.

About EverAg

EverAg offers innovative agtech solutions that empower agriculture, food, and beverage supply chains to feed a growing world. The breadth of our portfolio is uniquely capable of supporting the complex needs of companies involved in dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness. With decades of experience and industry-leading innovations, our technology, risk management, and market intelligence provide our customers with the tools and insights they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, and strategically across every stage of the supply chain. To learn more, visit News.Ever.Ag .

About Partners for Production Agriculture

Partners for Production Agriculture (formerly Kerns and Associates) was founded in 2008 with an express purpose of understanding the financial parameters around agricultural markets so that those we work with can thrive and prosper. We rely on fundamental analysis of markets with a hands-on approach. In addition to our core utilization of risk management vehicles including insurance, futures and options -- PFPAg is active in the marketing of animals, origination of feed ingredients, and evaluating all aspects that impact a livestock producer's bottom line.

Media Contact:

Sarah Wallach

Sarah.Wallach@dairy.com

720-988-6579

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EverAg