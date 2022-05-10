CourseMark, LLC Joins as an Affiliate of Alden Investment Group

WAYNE, Pa. , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CourseMark, LLC recently joined as an affiliate of Alden Investment Group. Located in Frisco, TX, a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, CourseMark is the only 100% credit-union owned credit union service organization (CUSO) offering prefunded employee benefit investments and executive benefits. Previously with Cambridge Investments, CourseMark also offers financial planning, wealth management, charitable donation account investments and executive benefit solutions.

When asked why they decided to join forces with Alden, Bill Parkinson, president and CEO of CourseMark said, "There are many choices for partnerships when it comes to broker-dealer and advisory services. Alden is the right partner for us because we trust them to help us navigate the regulations in the credit union space to create the best plans for our credit union clients. CourseMark exists to provide our clients with customized solutions that works for the needs of our clients, rather than out-of-the-box programs. Alden is able to deliver on the solutions we need, while most firms could not offer us that flexibility."

The company's vision is to provide credit unions tailored solutions for increasing earnings and helping to attract and retain top talent. CourseMark chose to join Alden because of the available superior institutional investment solutions and strong understanding of credit union regulatory framework and unique needs.

About CourseMark

CourseMark offers credit unions tailored solutions for enhancing yields and increasing investment options, including: Prefunded employee benefit plans, Executive benefit plans, Charitable Donation Accounts and Comprehensive advisory and portfolio management services. Our employee and executive plans provide the additional advantage of improving our clients' ability to attract, reward, and retain talented team members at all levels of their organization. As a 100% credit union owned CUSO, we are fundamentally structured to share our success with our credit union partners.

CourseMark is a CUSO of Collins Holding Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Collins Community Credit Union, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Alden Investment Group

Founded in 1995, Alden is an independent firm with a full-service broker/dealer and registered investment adviser. Alden offers a large and diverse menu of services including individual account management, institutional research, investment banking, private placement offerings, wholesaling services, retirement plans, equity trading, fixed income trading, and options trading, among other broker/dealer and RIA capabilities. Alden offers a robust platform for its advisors built around competitive payouts, with access to unique investment products and a best-in-class compliance program.

