Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Shares Vision for Converting Vacant Kmart in Morton

MORTON, Ill., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® plans to create more than 750 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms at 1075 W. Jackson St., site of a former Kmart® store, to meet customer demand for its services in Morton.

Renovations to the 95,520-square-foot facility will lead to a variety of individually alarmed, ADA-accessible self-store units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. (PRNewswire)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Morton now occupies the building and is currently offering truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, and U-Box® portable storage containers out of a temporary showroom. Towing equipment and professional hitch installation, hitch accessories, bike racks, propane and much more will soon be available.

Renovations to the 95,520-square-foot facility will lead to a variety of individually alarmed, ADA-accessible self-store units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Storage customers will have extended hours access and a covered load/unload area to protect them from the weather. U-Haul plans to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Morton at (309) 641-0327. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Big-box stores tend to sit vacant for a long time because they are so large and can only accommodate a certain type of business," said Aaron Freeman, U-Haul Area District Vice President. "U-Haul can fully utilize the space and do so without the environmental impact of building a new facility from the ground up. Our adaptive reuse program is a green initiative that every city stands behind."

Acquisition of the former Kmart was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

This is the first U-Haul-owned and -operated store to open in Morton. The next closest U-Haul facilities are in Pekin and Peoria.

"U-Haul values sustainability and responsibility," Freeman said. "We look forward to breathing fresh air into a blighted building. Approximately 70% of our stores are the result of adaptive reuse. We're proud to run our business that benefits the communities where we operate."

Freeman plans to hire at least 15 Team Members to staff the new facility. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Morton. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul dealers in and around Morton are also available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 855,000 rentable storage units and 73.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U-Haul