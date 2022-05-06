Mystic Labs™ Expands Product Line With Launch of Delta-9 THC Gummies

TAMPA, Fla., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystic Labs™, the manufacturer and distributor of Delta-8 THC products, announces the launch of its newest offering, Delta-9 THC Gummies, now available at select retail locations nationwide and online at mysticlabsd8.com.

"As more and more consumers become educated on emerging cannabinoids such as Delta-9, we have seen the demand for trusted, safe products explode," said Vice President of Sales, Vince Gillen. "Our years of continued success within the retail space are a testament to our ability to respond to consumer demand and feedback from our distribution partners and quickly launch products with high-quality ingredients and cannabinoids."

Federally legal as a part of the 2018 Farm Bill, all Mystic Labs Delta-9 Gummies contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. Mystic Labs Delta-9 Gummies are available in 12-count packages with an MSRP of $19.99 in the following flavors: Blue Raspberry Fusion, Savage Lime, Mixed Berry Blitz and Goji Berry Rush along with an Assorted Flavors Pack. Additionally, 50-count bottles will be available in each flavor and carry an MSRP of $49.99.

Each gummy is infused with 10mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and all products are lab tested in-house and then independently tested by an ISO-certified, third-party lab-testing facility to verify the contents of the products and ensure their safety and compliance with all federal regulations.

"Through our education and best-selling practices, distributors, retailers and wholesalers have the utmost confidence in our products," said Gillen. "We are an industry leader in the hemp-derived cannabinoid gummy space and our distribution partners know that we are devoted to their continued success with our products by constant innovation."

To learn more about Mystic Labs Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC Gummies and to partner with Mystic Labs, visit www.mysticlabsd8.com.

About Mystic Labs™:

Mystic Labs™, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a manufacturer and distributor of premium Delta-8, D elta-9 THC and Kratom Extract products including gummies, tinctures and vaping products. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 300 employees, Mystic Labs' dedication to quality happens in-house, where it formulates, manufactures and distributes products in the United States. All products are tested in-house and independently lab tested by a third-party lab. Learn more at www.mysticlabsd8.com.

