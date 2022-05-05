Lalique Unveils Bespoke Art Deco-Inspired Bar Experience at Restaurant DANIEL

Designed in collaboration with Chef Daniel Boulud, The Lalique Bar at Restaurant DANIEL presents an elevated dining environment embellished by exquisite crystal creations and an immersive beverage program.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lalique , the eponymous crystal glassworks house recognized as the ultimate symbol of French luxury, announced today the unveiling of the Lalique Bar at Restaurant DANIEL, a bespoke bar experience. The latest collaboration between Lalique and Michelin-star Chef Daniel Boulud stems from a decades-long admiration of the storied crystal glassworks brand and its continued excellence in artisanal craft, innovation, and quality.

The Paris-based Lalique Interior Design Studio worked closely with Chef Daniel and his team to create an unexpected bespoke bar experience featuring crystal glass in creative combinations. True to the creative approach of René Lalique, first-rate crystal glass making expertise, creative dynamism and technical flair enhance all interiors and spaces, with crystal at the heart of the layout and location, each piece was fabricated at Lalique's Wingen-sur-Moder factory, located in the Alsace region in France, by a dedicated studio team. Established in 1922 by founder René Lalique with the lighting of the first furnace, the multi-generational factory celebrates its centenary in style this year.

Restaurant DANIEL's libations menu features a range of rare spirits, drawing from cocktail culture around the world. In addition to the cocktails, wines from the Rhône and Burgundy, as well as a robust Champagne program, rank among the noteworthy highlights of the restaurant's award-winning cellar. To celebrate the unveiling of the new bar, Restaurant DANIEL will be offering a limited-time custom cocktail titled La Liqueur de René, a nod to René Jules Lalique, the Founder of Lalique, which features The Glenturret 15- year-old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whiskey, Montreuil Reserve Calvados, Pineau Des Charentes, Aromatic Bitters and garnished with a flamed lemon twist. The cocktail will be assembled and served tableside from an ornate Lalique fashioned bar cart complete with the Wingen barware collection.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to work with Chef Daniel Boulud and his team on this exciting Lalique installation to help reimagine the experience of Restaurant DANIEL," said Silvio Denz, Chairman and CEO of Lalique. "The Lalique Interior Design Studio's extensive experience in crystal glassworks and bespoke creations allowed us to capture a sense of opulence and grandeur in our design, creating a truly immersive experience."

At Restaurant DANIEL, Lalique Interior Design Studio, craftsmen, engineers, and architects have all drawn together a refined experience complete with Lalique expressions - from huge-scaled creations, including wall decorations and lightings to intimate details, such as door handles. As guests enter the bar through the main entrance, they are welcomed by a central archway sided by two transparent Soudan panels which serve as an example of Lalique's innovative UV bonding methods. The Venise theme is carried through the restaurant appearing within the lounge and bar area through arched panels that are illuminated with advanced lighting elements.

Innovative creations are realized through modern technology, as well as integrating classic pieces with metal mountings to enhance the crystal's presence within the space. The result is an entirely bespoke project creating an immersive and experiential dining experience. Additional highlights include:

Compositions of triangular cut Vibration crystal pieces, installed on the front of the bar and finished in gold luster offering a vibrant visual effect of the gold shimmer. This is the first time Lalique has offered triangular cuts to interior panels and offers an interesting interpretation of classic Lalique designs.

Soudan LED mirrors and custom Coutard scones cast light upon the dining areas of Restaurant DANIEL, complimented by panels or framing that gives nod to the Lalique Bar.

The Coutard motif is seen again through lanterns that hang above the bar surface and serve as a focal point to the Vibration motifs. These lanterns serve as a representation of Lalique's Art-Deco style while framing the motif.

A direct link to imagery of the Lalique Bar at Restaurant DANIEL can be found HERE. For more information on Lalique, visit lalique.com .

About Lalique

Founded in 1888 by renowned and avant-garde artist René Lalique, Lalique is one of the crown jewels of France's crystal glass houses. Lalique is a symbol of unique know-how and craftsmanship, a lifestyle luxury brand with an immediately recognizable style. Lalique enriches our everyday lives, bringing artistic style to singular creations in six areas: decorative items, interior design, perfumes, jewelry, works of art and hospitality. The brand enters into exclusive collaborations with talented artists, designers and other luxury brands, to create stunning objects and collections based on both partners' know-how and expertise. Since 1922, all pieces are handcrafted in the house's sole manufacturing site, located in the Alsace region in France.

www.lalique.com

About The Dinex Group

Founded by Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud, The Dinex Group, LLC is a collection of internationally renowned and acclaimed restaurants with an emphasis on hospitality, from fine dining to casual cuisine, served at the highest level. A culinary innovator and iconic restaurateur, Daniel founded The Dinex Group in 1993 with his eponymous restaurant, DANIEL, growing it today to multiple owned and licensed venues around the world including DANIEL in New York City; Le Pavillon in New York City; Café Boulud at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Rosewood Baha Mar in The Bahamas, and The Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto; Maison Boulud at The Ritz-Carlton in Montreal, Bar Boulud in New York City; Boulud Sud in New York City and at the JW Marriott Marquis in Miami; db bistro moderne in New York City and at the Marina Bay Sands Resort & Casino in Singapore; DBGB in CityCenterDC in Washington D.C.; Brasserie Boulud in the Sofitel Dubai; and three Épicerie Boulud locations throughout New York City. The company additionally operates a commissary kitchen, an online platform named Daniel Boulud Kitchen, and the majority stake in Feast & Fêtes, one of New York City's premier catering and events companies. Additionally, Chef Daniel is Co-President of Citymeals on Wheels, an organization dedicated to serving meals to New Yorkers in need; is Co-Founder of Food1st, in partnership with SL Green Realty Corp. responding to the COVID-19 food crisis throughout New York City; and is Chairman of Ment'or, providing grants to young chefs to advance their culinary educations.

