AEP NAMES SHANE LIES TO LEAD COOK NUCLEAR PLANT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shane Lies has been named senior vice president and chief nuclear officer of American Electric Power's (Nasdaq: AEP) Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant (Cook) in Bridgman, Michigan, effective July 1, 2022. Lies is currently site vice president at Cook, a dual-unit nuclear site with a total generating capacity of 2,278 megawatts. Lies is replacing Joel Gebbie, who is retiring after 36 years with AEP. Kelly Ferneau, Cook plant manager, will be promoted to site vice president to replace Lies.

"Shane brings a deep understanding of the industry, nuclear operations and an appreciation for the culture needed to support nuclear excellence. Since joining Cook 26 years ago, Shane has developed deep knowledge of Cook Plant operations and built strong relationships with Cook employees, industry stakeholders and the surrounding communities," said Lisa Barton, AEP executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Shane has demonstrated his passion for operational excellence, reliability and ensuring that safety remains the top priority. As he transitions into his new role, I know his team will ensure that Cook continues to deliver clean, reliable energy to customers in Michigan and Indiana.

"Kelly brings strong technical expertise, a shared commitment to safety and continuous improvement, and is well prepared to continue to drive excellence in Cook's operations and develop the Cook team as site vice president."

"Joel's extensive experience, industry knowledge and focus on the culture necessary to support operational excellence has ensured Cook's ability to generate clean, reliable power for the customers of Indiana Michigan Power. He developed an incredibly talented leadership team that is well prepared to continue Cook's legacy of excellence. We thank him for his significant contributions and leadership within the industry, as well as his service to Cook and AEP. We wish Joel all the best in his well-deserved retirement," Barton said.

Lies, 51, joined AEP in 1996 as a system engineer at Cook and has served in numerous roles, including engineering vice president and plant manager. Lies has a bachelor's degree in nuclear engineering and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Kansas State University.

Ferneau, 54, joined AEP in 2013 as an operations work control manager at Cook and has served as director of operations in addition to her current role. She has held numerous roles in nuclear power generation since 1990. Ferneau holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Trine University and has held a senior reactor operator license.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Electric Power