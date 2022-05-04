ICF Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

First Quarter Highlights:

Total Revenue Was $413 Million and Service Revenue¹ Was $305 Million , Both Up 9%

Diluted EPS Was $0.94 Inclusive of $0.12 in Tax-Effected Facility-Related and M&A Charges; Non-GAAP EPS ¹ Was $1.31 , Up 16%

Adjusted EBITDA¹ Was $42.3M , Up 12%; Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Service Revenue¹ Was 13.9%

Contract Awards Were $361 Million ; TTM Contract Awards Were $2.0 Billion for a Book-to-Bill Ratio of 1.27

Re-affirms Full Year 2022 Guidance for Double-Digit Revenue Growth and Strong Margin Performance

Record Business Development Pipeline of $7.9 Billion at Quarter-End Supports Multi-Year Growth Outlook

FAIRFAX, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Commenting on the results, John Wasson, chair and chief executive officer, said, "We continued to execute effectively in the first quarter, building upon our positioning in high-growth areas through organic growth and acquisitions, and leveraging our capabilities to expand our addressable market. Year-on-year growth was led by our government client category, in which revenue from federal and state and local government clients increased 25% and 14%, respectively. This growth reflected particularly strong performance in the areas of IT modernization/digital transformation, public health and disaster management.

"Several factors contributed to our 13.9% adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenue, which expanded 40 basis points year-on-year, including revenue mix, high utilization levels and our increased scale. Additionally, profitability benefitted from past actions to consolidate ICF's real estate footprint and increase operating efficiencies. As a result, we were able to achieve significant margin expansion, while continuing to invest in people, technology and strategic initiatives to support future growth.

"Most of our first quarter contract awards represented new business wins at federal government and commercial energy clients, where ICF offers a unique combination of deep domain expertise together with increasing cross-cutting implementation capabilities. The substantial growth in our business development pipeline to $7.9 billion at the end of the first quarter is indicative of our expanded addressable market and the alignment of ICF's qualifications with dynamic long-term growth trends in our markets."

First Quarter 2022 Results

First quarter 2022 total revenue increased 9.2% to $413.5 million from $378.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Service revenue was $304.6 million, up 8.9% year-over-year from $279.6 million. Net income totaled $17.9 million and diluted EPS was $0.94 per share in the 2022 first quarter, inclusive of $4.4 million, or $0.17 of tax-effected special charges, of which $0.12 represented M&A and previously disclosed facility-related charges. This compares to $18.4 million and $0.96 per share last year, inclusive of $0.05 of tax-effected special charges primarily related to facility closure and severance costs.

Non-GAAP EPS increased 15.9% to $1.31 per share from the $1.13 per share reported in the first quarter of 2021. EBITDA¹ was $37.9 million compared to $36.4 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.1% to $42.3 million, from $37.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenue was 13.9%, compared to 13.5% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Backlog and New Business Awards

Total backlog was $3.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Funded backlog was $1.6 billion, or approximately 50% of the total backlog. The total value of contracts awarded in the 2022 first quarter was $361 million, and trailing-twelve-month contract awards totaled $2.0 billion for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.27.

Government Revenue First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue from government clients was $311.9 million, up 15.7% year-over-year

U.S. federal government revenue was $220.3 million , 25.2% above the $176.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Federal government revenue accounted for 53% of total revenue, compared to 46% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2021.

U.S. state and local government revenue increased 14.0% to $64.8 million , from $56.9 million in the year-ago quarter. State and local government clients represented 16% of total revenue, compared to 15% in the first quarter of 2021.

International government revenue was $26.7 million , compared to $36.7 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting the wind-down of a short-term project with significant pass-through revenue that we highlighted throughout 2021. Excluding that contract, revenues were similar to year-ago first quarter levels. International government revenue represented 6% of total revenue, compared to 10% in the first quarter of 2021.

Key Government Contracts Awarded in the First Quarter 2022

ICF was awarded more than 100 U.S. federal contracts and task orders and more than 200 additional contracts from U.S. state and local and international governments with an aggregate value of over $180 million. Notable awards won in the first quarter 2022 included:

Digital Modernization

A contract modification with a value of $9.9 million with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Cancer Institute (NCI) to provide platform development services and support NCI's digital service center.

A contract modification with a value of $8.7 million with a U.S. federal government department to maintain a grants management system to support implementation of the CARES Act.

A contract modification with a value of $6.7 million with an Office of the Inspector General for a large U.S. federal government department to continue to provide platform development services.

A new contract with a value of $6.2 million with a U.S. federal government department to modernize and consolidate a suite of legacy systems for case analysis management.

Transportation, Energy and Environment

$94.0 million with the U.S. Federal Highway Administration's Office of Operations to A recompete blanket purchase agreement with a ceiling ofwith the U.S. Federal Highway Administration's Office of Operations to provide technical support services to help create the next generation of multimodal transportation management systems.

A recompete contract with a value of $5.0 million with the Maryland Department of Transportation Office of Environment to provide environmental consultant services.

Public Health

A subcontract ceiling increase with a value of $11.4 million to continue providing survey and evaluation services for the U.S. Agency for International Development's MEASURE Evaluation Phase IV.

Training and Technical Assistance

A sole-source recompete contract with a value of $6.5 million with the U.S. Department of Justice to support the Office for Victims of Crime Training and Technical Assistance Center.

A task order with a value of $6.4 million under a subcontract to provide medical modeling simulation and training to the U.S. Air Force.

Commercial Revenue First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Commercial revenue was $101.6 million, compared to $108.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Commercial revenue accounted for 25% of total revenue compared to 29% of total revenue in the 2021 first quarter.

This variance was primarily driven by commercial marketing services which remained below pre-pandemic levels.

Energy markets revenue declined modestly due to the timing of environment and infrastructure projects, after increasing 12% in the first quarter of 2021.

Energy markets represented 60% of commercial revenue. Marketing services accounted for 29% of commercial revenue.

Key Commercial Contracts Awarded in the First Quarter 2022

ICF was awarded commercial projects during the quarter with an aggregate value of approximately $180 million. Notable awards won in the first quarter 2022 included:

Energy Markets

Oklahoma A multimillion-dollar recompete contract with Public Service Company of to manage and implement the majority of its commercial and residential energy efficiency portfolios.

Multiple subcontract modifications to provide energy efficiency program implementation services for a Midwestern U.S. utility.

A new multimillion-dollar subcontract to implement an energy efficient retail products program for a large Midwestern U.S. electric utility.

A subcontract modification to continue to manage implementation of a residential energy efficiency portfolio for a Midwestern U.S. statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program.

Marketing Services and Other

A new multimillion-dollar contract with a mid-Atlantic U.S. energy company to serve as agency of record, providing marketing and advertisement services to each of its operating utilities.

A contract modification to continue providing broad-based corporate communications support, including internal communications, social media, media relations, employee events and meetings, metrics and branding, to a U.S. pharmaceutical company.

A contract modification with a European low-cost carrier to provide operational transformation services and help the airline strengthen its maintenance processes and procedures.

.Dividend Declaration

On May 4, 2022, ICF declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on July 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 10, 2022.

Summary and Outlook

"First quarter results represented a very positive start to the year and support our expectations for double-digit revenue growth and strong margin performance in full year 2022.

"We are pleased to re-affirm our guidance for service revenue of $1.225 billion to $1.275 billion, implying total revenue of $1.7 billion to $1.76 billion, EBITDA of between $160 million and $172 million and adjusted EBITDA of $168 million to $180 million, equivalent to an adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenue of 13.9% at the midpoints of the ranges. The difference between EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA guidance is primarily due to the add-back of a non-cash rent expense of approximately $8 million associated with our new Reston, Virginia, headquarters. GAAP EPS is projected at $4.15 to $4.45 exclusive of special charges, and non-GAAP EPS is expected to range from $5.15 to $5.45, representing increases of 16% and 10% at the mid-point, respectively, over 2021. Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $130 million in 2022.

"We continue to expand our capabilities, backlog and pipeline in the key growth areas of IT modernization/digital transformation, public health, disaster management and utility consulting, as well as climate, environment and infrastructure, where we see strong, sustained demand, and which we expect to progressively increase as a percentage of ICF's service revenue over the next several years. In addition to representing growth catalysts for ICF, our work in these areas enables ICF to make a positive impact on society, which is the key element of our corporate purpose. Our ability to attract and retain professionals who are engaged in helping clients address many of the most challenging issues of the day has been critical to our success to date. As we build out our growth platform, ICF remains committed to providing a collaborative working environment and maintaining the collegial, entrepreneurial culture for which we are known," Mr. Wasson concluded.

1 Non-GAAP EPS, Service Revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Service Revenue are non-GAAP measurements. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measurements to the most applicable GAAP number is set forth below. Special charges are items that were included within our consolidated statements of comprehensive income but are not indicative of ongoing performance and have been presented net of applicable U.S. GAAP taxes. The presentation of non-GAAP measurements may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

About ICF

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021 Revenue

$ 413,468

$ 378,478 Direct costs

258,158

232,082 Operating costs and expenses:







Indirect and selling expenses

117,452

109,982 Depreciation and amortization

4,838

5,270 Amortization of intangible assets

5,317

3,015 Total operating costs and expenses

127,607

118,267









Operating income

27,703

28,129 Interest expense

(2,697)

(2,683) Other expense

(369)

(417) Income before income taxes

24,637

25,029 Provision for income taxes

6,775

6,678 Net income

$ 17,862

$ 18,351









Earnings per Share:







Basic

$ 0.95

$ 0.97 Diluted

$ 0.94

$ 0.96









Weighted-average Shares:







Basic

18,795

18,885 Diluted

19,012

19,118









Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.14

$ 0.14









Other comprehensive income, net of tax

2,659

2,780 Comprehensive income, net of tax

$ 20,521

$ 21,131

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures(2) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021 Reconciliation of Service Revenue







Revenue

$ 413,468

$ 378,478 Subcontractor and other direct costs (3)

(108,898)

(98,911) Service revenue

$ 304,570

$ 279,567









Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA







Net income

$ 17,862

$ 18,351 Other expense

369

417 Interest expense

2,697

2,683 Provision for income taxes

6,775

6,678 Depreciation and amortization

10,155

8,285 EBITDA

37,858

36,414 Adjustment related to impairment of long-lived assets (4)

—

303 Special charges related to acquisitions (5)

1,319

95 Special charges related to severance for staff realignment (6)

1,226

491 Special charges related to facilities consolidations and office closures (7)

—

200 Special charges related to the transfer to our new corporate headquarters (8)

1,882

— Special charges related to retirement of Executive Chair (9)

—

224 Total special charges

4,427

1,313 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 42,285

$ 37,727









EBITDA Margin Percent on Revenue (10)

9.2%

9.6% EBITDA Margin Percent on Service Revenue (10)

12.4%

13.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percent on Revenue (10)

10.2%

10.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percent on Service Revenue (10)

13.9%

13.5%









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Diluted EPS







Diluted EPS

$ 0.94

$ 0.96 Adjustment related to impairment of long-lived assets

—

0.02 Special charges related to acquisitions

0.07

— Special charges related to severance for staff realignment

0.06

0.03 Special charges related to facilities consolidations and office closures

—

0.01 Special charges related to the transfer to our new corporate headquarters

0.10

— Special charges related to retirement of Executive Chair

—

0.01 Amortization of intangibles

0.28

0.16 Income tax effects on amortization, special charges, and adjustments (11)

(0.14)

(0.06) Non-GAAP EPS

$ 1.31

$ 1.13









(2) These tables provide reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most applicable GAAP numbers. While we believe

that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating our financial information, they should be considered supplemental

in nature and not as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may define similarly titled

non-GAAP measures differently and, accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how we define these measures.









(3) Subcontractor and other direct costs is direct costs excluding direct labor and fringe costs.









(4) Adjustment related to impairment of long-lived assets: We recognized impairment expense of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2021

related to impairment of a right-of-use lease asset.

(5) Special charges related to acquisitions: These costs consist primarily of consultants and other outside third-party costs and integration

costs associated with our acquisitions and/or potential acquisitions.









(6) Special charges related to severance for staff realignment: These costs are mainly due to involuntary employee termination benefits for

our officers, groups of employees who have been notified that they will be terminated as part of a consolidation or reorganization or, to the

extent that the costs are not included in the previous two categories, involuntary employee termination benefits for employees who have

been terminated as a result of COVID-19.









(7) Special charges related to facilities consolidations and office closures: These costs are exit costs or gains associated with office lease

contraction, terminated office leases, or full office closures. The exit costs include charges incurred under a contractual obligation that

existed as of the date of the accrual and for which we will continue to pay until the contractual obligation is satisfied but with no economic

benefit to us.









(8) Special charges related to the transfer to our new corporate headquarters: These costs are additional rent as a result of us taking

possession of our new corporate headquarters in Reston, Virginia, during the fourth quarter of 2021 while maintaining our current

headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia. We intend to complete the transition to our new corporate headquarters by the end of 2022 when our

Fairfax lease ends.









(9) Special charges related to retirement of the former Executive Chair: Our former Executive Chair retired effective December 31, 2020.

These costs relate to unvested equity awards that, as a result of his employment agreement, the departing officer was able to maintain

certain equity awards beyond the date of employment.









(10) EBITDA Margin Percent and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percent were calculated by dividing the non-GAAP measure by the corresponding

revenue.









(11) Income tax effects were calculated using an effective U.S. GAAP tax rate of 27.5% and 26.7% for the three months ended March 31,

2022 and 2021.

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,392

$ 8,254 Restricted cash - current

1,681

12,179 Contract receivables, net

205,827

237,684 Contract assets

189,147

137,867 Prepaid expenses and other assets

41,176

42,354 Income tax receivable

8,288

10,825 Total Current Assets

453,511

449,163 Property and Equipment, net

62,886

52,053 Other Assets:







Goodwill

1,045,503

1,046,760 Other intangible assets, net

74,274

79,645 Operating lease - right-of-use assets

172,133

177,417 Other assets

49,416

44,496 Total Assets

$ 1,857,723

$ 1,849,534









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt

$ 10,000

$ 10,000 Accounts payable

95,706

105,652 Contract liabilities

31,491

39,665 Operating lease liabilities - current

30,530

34,901 Accrued salaries and benefits

94,931

85,517 Accrued subcontractors and other direct costs

40,165

39,400 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

41,388

61,496 Total Current Liabilities

344,211

376,631 Long-term Liabilities:







Long-term debt

449,776

411,605 Operating lease liabilities - non-current

189,857

191,805 Deferred income taxes

47,684

41,913 Other long-term liabilities

22,893

24,110 Total Liabilities

1,054,421

1,046,064









Commitments and Contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, par value $.001; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

—

— Common stock, par value $.001; 70,000,000 shares authorized; 23,679,411 and 23,535,671 shares issued at

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 18,793,455 and 18,876,490 shares outstanding at

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

23

23 Additional paid-in capital

388,639

384,984 Retained earnings

664,532

649,298 Treasury stock, 4,885,956 and 4,659,181 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

(241,516)

(219,800) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,376)

(11,035) Total Stockholders' Equity

803,302

803,470 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,857,723

$ 1,849,534















ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Net income

$ 17,862

$ 18,351

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:









(Recovery of) provision for credit losses

(170)

5,334

Deferred income taxes

4,505

1,838

Non-cash equity compensation

3,563

3,275

Depreciation and amortization

10,154

8,285

Facilities consolidation reserve

(78)

(75)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

154

155

Impairment of long-lived assets

—

303

Other adjustments, net

353

457

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effect of acquisitions:









Net contract assets and liabilities

(59,689)

(19,750)

Contract receivables

31,473

2,531

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(11,708)

2,016

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net

(532)

(1,143)

Accounts payable

(9,815)

(354)

Accrued salaries and benefits

9,513

4,715

Accrued subcontractors and other direct costs

1,078

(33,466)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(6,883)

8,303

Income tax receivable and payable

2,621

3,924

Other liabilities

544

262

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities

(7,055)

4,961













Cash Flows from Investing Activities









Capital expenditures for property and equipment and capitalized software

(6,454)

(3,595)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities









Advances from working capital facilities

329,690

185,755

Payments on working capital facilities

(291,662)

(174,674)

Receipt of restricted contract funds

4,301

451

Payment of restricted contract funds

(14,714)

(27,081)

Proceeds from exercise of options

92

2,702

Dividends paid

(2,644)

(2,642)

Net payments for stock issuances and buybacks

(22,268)

(17,104)

Payments on business acquisition liabilities

(121)

(682)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

2,674

(33,275)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(525)

745













Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(11,360)

(31,164)

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period

20,433

81,987

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, End of Period

$ 9,073

$ 50,823













Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information









Cash paid during the period for:









Interest

$ 2,760

$ 2,637

Income taxes

$ 949

$ 961

Non-cash investing and financing transactions:









Tenant improvements funded by lessor

$ 10,843

$ —

ICF International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Schedule(12)























Revenue by client markets

Three Months Ended





March 31,





2022

2021

Energy, environment, and infrastructure

38%

43%

Health, education, and social programs

50%

42%

Safety and security

7%

8%

Consumer and financial

5%

7%

Total

100%

100%

























Revenue by client type

Three Months Ended





March 31,





2022

2021

U.S. federal government

53%

46%

U.S. state and local government

16%

15%

International government

6%

10%

Total Government

75%

71%

Commercial

25%

29%

Total

100%

100%

























Revenue by contract mix

Three Months Ended





March 31,





2022

2021

Time-and-materials

40%

42%

Fixed price

44%

39%

Cost-based

16%

19%

Total

100%

100%

























(12) As is shown in the supplemental schedule, we track revenue by key metrics that provide useful information about

the nature of our operations. Client markets provide insight into the breadth of our expertise. Client type is an indicator

of the diversity of our client base. Revenue by contract mix provides insight in terms of the degree of performance risk

that we have assumed.

