Trial Lawyer Majed Nachawati Named to Lawdragon List of 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

National publication highlights legal 'heroes' who seek justice for consumers

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran trial lawyer Majed Nachawati has been named among the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2022.

The national honor places Mr. Nachawati among the best trial lawyers in the country and highlights his leadership in high-profile multidistrict litigation. Mr. Nachawati represents individuals and public entities harmed by dangerous products, chemicals, highly addictive prescription opioids and the 2021 Texas winter storm blackout.

This year's honorees are described by Lawdragon CEO Katrina Dewey as "heroes" who "relish their role of underdog, taking on the toughest cases and typically only getting paid if they win."

"These are the lawyers who stand on the front line in individual lawsuits and class actions seeking justice," said Ms. Dewey.

Mr. Nachawati has forged a reputation for spearheading aggressive legal strategies in complex multidistrict litigation. His team recently secured a closely watched appellate ruling for the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque, N.M., in ongoing litigation against manufacturers, distributors and retailers of addictive prescription opioids.

He has been an outspoken watchdog over Bayer/Monsanto's treatment of patients with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, developed after using the Roundup herbicide. And he has battled Johnson & Johnson's extreme move to declare bankruptcy to shed legal liabilities to women who developed ovarian cancer after using J&J's talcum powder products.

"Being a true advocate in these cases often means taking a stand and going the extra mile in a legal fight," Mr. Nachawati said. "I'm proud of the work we do in this arena, and I'm thrilled that our hard work has not gone unnoticed."

The Lawdragon 500 guide, which is published annually, relies on editorial evaluations, peer and client nominations, and independent third-party research to recognize the nation's most accomplished attorneys in various practice areas. For a complete list of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2022, click here.

Mr. Nachawati represents individuals in mass-tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. The Fears Nachawati law firm is one of the largest and most diverse products liability law firms in the nation. The firm is ranked No. 1 nationally in products liability filings in federal court over the past three years, according to Lex Machina. For more information visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Tharp

800-559-4534

Robert@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fears Nachawati Law Firm