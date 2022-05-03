LendingTree Survey Finds Moms Want Cards and Quality Time This Mother's Day

With Mother's Day approaching, LendingTree's new consumer survey explores what consumers plan to get their mothers, how much they plan to spend, and what mothers actually want

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree® , the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, released its survey uncovering what mother's actually want for Mother's Day. The survey found that the top gifts on Mom's list this year include a card (36%), followed closely by quality time (32%) and flowers or plants (29%). Fortunately, 57% of consumers plan to give their mom a card this year. On the other hand, only 21% plan to spend quality time with their mom. Additionally, the survey found that consumers will spend an average of $225 on Mother's Day gifts this year, up from $219 last year.

Key findings

The No. 1 gift on mom's list this year? A card (36%) , followed closely by quality time (32%), and flowers or plants (29%).

Fortunately for mom, 57% of consumers plan to give mom a card this year. On the other hand, only 21% of consumers buying a gift this year plan to spend quality time with their mom.

Americans will spend an average of $225 on Mother's Day gifts this year , up from $219 last year. Men ($276) intend to spend more than women ($168) , and dads will spend the most, at $361 .

Dads say they feel pressured to give their loved ones the perfect Mother's Day. 29% of men with children feel pressured to overspend for the holiday, compared with 19% without children.

33% of Americans might take on debt buying Mother's Day gifts — but that's probably not what Mom has in mind. In fact, nearly 40% of consumers say their mom has scolded them for spending too much money on her.

20% of moms admit they've been disappointed by Mother's Day gifts in the past. In many cases, spending a lot of money doesn't always align with what moms want: 78% of moms don't expect their kids to spend $50 or more on a gift.

Methodology



LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 2,168 U.S. consumers, April 4-8, 2022. The survey was administered using a non-probability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

We defined generations as the following ages in 2022:

Generation Z: 18 to 25

Millennial: 26 to 41

Generation X: 42 to 56

Baby boomer: 57 to 76

While the survey also included consumers from the silent generation (those 77 and older), the sample size was too small to include findings related to that group in the generational breakdowns.

