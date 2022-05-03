John Chambers′ JC2 Ventures backs BigSpring, AI-powered work readiness platform

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JC2 Ventures, a purpose-driven venture capital firm founded and led by the former Executive Chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems John Chambers, announced that it has backed BigSpring, the category-defining work readiness platform. Chambers will be supporting BigSpring as a Strategic Partner and Advisor as the company grows and scales, similar to how he supports the other 20+ companies in the JC2 portfolio, which are all focused on leading market transitions in different digital-enabled categories.

John Chambers JC2 Ventures (PRNewswire)

"The skills shortage is the biggest disruption taking place for businesses today, and BigSpring is building a platform that has the power to solve this critical challenge at global scale," said Chambers. "Every company is becoming a technology company, yet getting people up to speed and productive on new innovations at work takes months. BigSpring equips companies to rapidly create skilled talent pools in a way that is meaningful and measurable to business. I look forward to working closely with founder and CEO Bhakti Vithalani and her entire team as a partner and mentor of digital innovation."

Vithalani continued: "The scarcity of work ready talent is the biggest constraint to business growth today and BigSpring solves that by equipping people with market relevant skills at pace with a rapidly accelerating world. John is a master at market transitions and our goal is to lead the new world of work transition that is happening in front of our eyes. What's more, the hands-on approach JC2 Ventures takes with its portfolio companies and the ecosystem of partners they have created will be invaluable to us. We are honored to have the support of John and the entire JC2 Ventures family as we gear up to scale."

This announcement comes at a time of rapid growth for BigSpring, which is the platform of choice for Meta, Amazon, Google, Uber, AXA and others. It is among a select group of Technology Pioneers that has been invited to participate at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos Switzerland, this year, because of its pioneering approach.

‍BigSpring is an AI-powered work readiness platform that focuses on getting people job ready, not test ready. The platform enables companies to rapidly create and retool talent for business growth, at pace with rapidly changing needs. BigSpring measures outcomes, not seats or hours. Google, Uber, Facebook, Sotheby's, AXA, Tata and others have adopted BigSpring across their ecosystem of teams, vendors, resellers and customers. BigSpring has been selected by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer 2020 (past recipients included Google, Twitter, Airbnb, Palantir)..

Bhakti Vithalani BigSpring Founder and CEO (PRNewswire)

BigSpring AI-powered work readiness platform (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BigSpring