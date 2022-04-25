TELEFLORA'S NEWEST MOTHER'S DAY CAMPAIGN SHARES A SOCIAL EXPERIMENT THAT PROVES MOTHERHOOD IS THE "ROLE OF A LIFETIME"

Two-time Academy Award-winning director Barbara Kopple and Teleflora remind moms that the most important role in life is one they've been starring in for years

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes the best, most important role you could have is one you've been starring in for years. That's what Teleflora®, the world's leading floral delivery service, is showcasing in its latest ode to Mom just in time for Mother's Day, "Role of a Lifetime." Directed by two-time Academy Award-winning American film director Barbara Kopple, three working-actress moms receive an emotional surprise when they audition for a Teleflora commercial, which is actually a filmed social experiment.

Teleflora - A Role of a Lifetime (PRNewswire)

In the commercial, Teleflora hosts a casting call for the role of Lilly, a mom struggling to make ends meet. Those who made it to the callbacks were asked to read a letter, which is met with teary eyes as they soon realize it's not a script, but an authentic letter written to them from their child. The spot captures the moment when the actresses realize that they are not auditioning for the part but have been living this role of a lifetime—no casting calls, callbacks, or approvals required.

"These mothers and actresses were so loving and real it moved all of us to tears. I was overjoyed to work with the Teleflora team to bring these stories to life and, after we met our moms in casting, hearing their amazing stories, we knew we were onto something really powerful," said Barbara Kopple, two-time Academy Award-Winning American film director. "Hopefully we inspire people to let their moms know how much they mean to them this Mother's Day, and other times would be nice, too."

Three unique stories of motherhood are told throughout the commercial:

Kristin and her son Jeffrey's story is one of redemption. Kristin moved to Hollywood to teach her children to follow their dreams but found that her career kept her away from her children more than she'd like. Though she's reconnected with her kids and helped Jeffrey recover from difficult circumstances, Kristin still carries a single parent's guilt.

Ellen and her daughter Zoe's story is one of inspiration. When Ellen lost the use of her legs after an accident as a teenager, she never thought she'd be a mother. But after facing down her own mortality, she became one—and in the process, also became an educator, author, scuba diver, bungee jumper, model, and lifelong source of pride for her daughter.

Starla and her son Jalen's story is one of admiration. Starla's career frequently left her with little time for her children. Burning the candle at both ends, she worried that she didn't give them enough of herself. But in Starla, Jalen saw the most patient and compassionate woman he's ever known. Starla's impact on Jalen's life, and on the lives of their family, friends, and neighbors, is something he cherishes to this day.

"Moms rarely give themselves the credit they deserve and often doubt they're doing a good job. This Mother's Day, Teleflora wanted to authentically capture the impact moms have on their children and remind her of how magnificent she is," said Danielle Mason, vice president of marketing, Teleflora. "Our social experiment achieved what we wish for all moms – for their sons and daughters to genuinely recognize and celebrate the priceless role mom has played in shaping their lives."

Launching today, the ad will be featured on premium OTT content services, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram Reels, and In-Stream, and will utilize a variety of unit lengths to play to each placement's potential. The campaign was developed by The Wonderful Company's in-house Creative team at the Wonderful Agency and led by chief creative officer Margaret Keene, under guidance from Mason and Jeff Bennett, president, Teleflora.

"Role of a Lifetime" is an extension of Teleflora's ongoing brand platform encouraging everyone to "Love Out Loud" this Mother's Day by sending a stunning Teleflora floral bouquet ready to be enjoyed the moment it arrives at her door. To place an order and view the latest available floral designs, please visit www.teleflora.com.

