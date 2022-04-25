Outstanding Foods Launches First-Ever Dairy-Free Cheese Balls

The Addictively Delicious Highly Nutritious Plant-Based Food Company Unveils Innovative New Product Line and an Upcoming New look

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outstanding Foods , the addictively delicious and highly nutritious plant-based food brand, is continuing its innovative products that anyone can love with the exciting launch of its new Outstanding Cheese Balls product line that will be unveiled with a new elevated look and feel from the brand. Known for their wildly popular Outstanding Pig Out Crunchies (formerly known as Pig Out Pigless Pork Rinds) and the paradigm-shifting Outstanding Puffs, which was the first snack to have a good source of 20 vitamins and minerals, they are excited to continue expanding their plant-based offerings. As the first dairy-free cheese ball option on the market, the Outstanding Cheese Balls are also addictively delicious and high in protein and nutrients.

Outstanding Foods Chedda Cheese Balls (PRNewswire)

With more people desiring plant-based and better-for-you food options, it's time that this iconic snack gets a deliciously healthy makeover. Outstanding Cheese Balls, crafted by Dave Anderson, former executive chef at Beyond Meat, are a delicious and highly nutritious snack that has four grams of protein and 20 vitamins & minerals per serving including Iron, Zinc, B12, B6, and Vitamins D, E, and A. These guilt-free, tasty snacks are available in four flavors: Chedda, Bacon Chedda, Jalapeno Chedda, and Garlic Parmesan. They're also soy- and -trans fat- free, and come in full size 3oz size bags retailing for $4.49 and snack sized 1.25 oz bags retailing for $2.49.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Outstanding Cheese Balls as the first dairy-free cheese balls on the market," says Bill Glaser, CEO & Co-Founder of Outstanding Foods. "Cheese balls are a nostalgic snack most of us grew up on, but for so many who avoid dairy for a variety of reasons, our Outstanding Cheese Balls will bring back those smile-filled memories with the great taste everyone loves and the nutrition we all need."

Following the brand's new product launch, Outstanding Foods will be unveiling an even more outstanding look including a new logo and new packaging for the Outstanding Pig Out Crunchies and Outstanding Puffs. The new packaging will have a clean, colorful, and bold look to tap into sensory imagery that rouses cravings. Outstanding Foods' products are sold at thousands of retailers nationwide including Whole Foods, Walmart, Costco, Safeway, 7-Eleven, and on Amazon.

The Outstanding Cheese Balls are 100% dairy-free, plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, kosher, and non-GMO. They are available on the company's website and are rolling out at retailers nationwide within the next few months. For more information, please visit OutstandingCheeseBalls.com or @outstandingfoods .

About Outstanding Foods

Outstanding Foods, the food company for the next generation, was founded by Bill Glaser and Dave Anderson who wanted to make it easy for anyone to eat mindfully without having to sacrifice taste or texture. To do so, they created Outstanding Foods, foods that give you the flavor and crunch you crave, but with tons of nutrition and no animal ingredients. The brand prides itself on using wholesome ingredients that are packed with protein and nutrition to give you functional food with Addictively Delicious flavor. Unlike any other food in the snack aisle, Outstanding Foods is innovating the nostalgic classics, from "traditional" pork rinds to their new dairy-free Cheese Balls. In just a short period of time, Outstanding Foods has gained distribution at several thousand retail stores including Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, and 7-Eleven, and its strong online business continues to grow. Visit outstandingfoods.com for more information.

Outstanding Foods New Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Outstanding Foods