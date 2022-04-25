InventHelp Presents Enhanced Caesar Salad Dressing (PLB)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I used to work in an Italian restaurant and make this dressing table side," said the inventor from Philadelphia, Pa. "I created this Caesar salad dressing for others to enjoy with different ingredients and flavors."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

She created the H.E.G. that fulfills the need for a new type of salad dressing. This dressing is comprised of healthy ingredients and has a rich taste. It enhances the flavors of romaine greens tossed with parmigiana cheese. Additionally, this dressing is pleasing to the palate and provides a quick and easy way to serve a nutritious salad.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PLB-123, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp