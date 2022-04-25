CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. TO ADD HIGH-SPEED ALUMINUM CAN LINE TO AGONCILLO, SPAIN PLANT

YARDLEY, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that it will construct a new high-speed aluminum line at its Agoncillo, Spain beverage can facility. Commercial production is expected to commence during the first quarter of 2023, and the additional capacity will serve expanding customer requirements in Northern Spain.

Iberia is the second largest beverage can market in Europe and continues to show robust growth in both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic segments. Crown has a leading presence in the region. In addition to the Agoncillo facility, the Company operates aluminum beverage can plants in Valencia, which began operations in 2018, and Seville, which completed a conversion from steel to aluminum in 2020.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

