American Diabetes Association Secures $3.25M to Support the Next Generation of Trailblazers in Diabetes Research

Nominations for Pathway to Stop Diabetes® research award now open

ARLINGTON, Va., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) is pleased to announce the opening of a new nomination window for the Pathway to Stop Diabetes® research grants in 2022. The ADA is looking for scientists at the peak of their creativity to provide them with the autonomy, flexibility, and resources on the road to breakthrough discoveries. By awarding two five-to-seven-year grants, the ADA will provide access to scientific and career mentoring from leading diabetes researchers, and create a diabetes think tank to cultivate the next generation of leaders, whose discoveries will stop diabetes and all its burdens once and for all.

Call for ADA Pathway Research Grant Now Open (PRNewswire)

"The Pathway formula is to invest in brilliant individuals with the most promising research approaches to ultimately cure, better manage, or prevent diabetes, and strategically pair these trailblazers with a world-class mentor to refine and enhance their work," said Dr. Robert Gabbay, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer for the ADA. "We are creating an ecosystem that accelerates clinical innovations and breakthroughs." Pathway recipients receive guidance from seasoned diabetes pioneers, in addition to ADA's in-house Science & Health Care team, to maximize and accelerate the impact of their work.

"My daughter was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. My strongest asset is my desire to provide a normal life for her. My motivation on this count knows no bounds," said Pathway researcher Sumita Pennathur, PhD. Through Pathway to Stop Diabetes, the ADA is placing bold bets on talented researchers with the most promising approaches to change the lives of people with diabetes and their loved ones.

Grantees will receive up to $1.625M over either five or seven years, which allows diabetes researchers the resources and protected time to pursue innovative research, but also the freedom and flexibility to unleash their potential. Once selected, Pathway recipients join a cohort of diabetes researchers—a diabetes think tank—that they can rely on as they conduct their research.

"The Pathway program catalyzed my career success. I started my Pathway award as a new junior faculty member—I am now a tenured, R01-funded physician-scientist. Our work has a national impact and is improving outcomes for patients with diabetes during pregnancy," said Pathway researcher Ebony Boyce Carter, MD.

This call for nominations, from across all areas of diabetes, is prioritizing exceptional investigators that aim to advance existing knowledge and discovery gained from the basic sciences to its eventual translation into patient and population benefit. The ideal applicant will propose innovative translational research that will be an important step towards the eventual goal of improving the lives of people at risk of diabetes or living with the disease and the pathway to this impact is clear. For more information, visit diabetes.org/grants, Current Funding Opportunities.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact: Daisy Diaz, 703-253-4807

press@diabetes.org

(PRNewsFoto/American Diabetes Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Diabetes Association