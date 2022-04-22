Shaklee Seeks to Create More Sustainable Future with New Pledge for the Planet

Wellness and sustainability pioneer strengthens commitment to people, planet and purpose with new goals around recyclable materials and carbon neutrality

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee, a leading natural nutrition company, announced today new sustainability goals to further the company's ongoing commitment to make people and the planet healthier. Shaklee's new sustainability pledge includes short and long-term goals focused on expanding its carbon offset program, sourcing recycled or recyclable materials, and reducing packaging and shipping weight.

By 2025, Shaklee's pledge for the planet includes:

Sustainable Packaging: 100% of all packaging and shipping material will be recyclable, reusable, refillable, compostable or made with PCR materials.

Beyond Carbon Neutral: Shaklee's Climate Neutral initiative will cover all Scope 3 carbon emissions, including those produced by suppliers, shipping partners, employees, and more.

This year, Shaklee's goal is to begin replacing all plastic canisters with sustainable bags and introduce reusable solutions to minimize plastic resulting in the following impacts:

Reduce packaging weight by an estimated 70%

Save an estimated 220,500 pounds of packaging materials from landfills

Keep an estimated 627 truckloads off the road

For over 65 years, Shaklee has led the way in environmental stewardship. Not only did the company launch the first-ever Earth Day product and first plant-based protein shake, but Shaklee is also the first company in the world to be certified Climate Neutral and totally offset its carbon emissions, resulting in a net zero impact on the environment.

"As a purpose-driven company, everything we do is to ensure the health and longevity of people and the planet," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation. "Building on our longstanding commitment to sustainability, we are now taking our efforts to the next level by setting goals that will benefit our entire Shaklee community and help us continue to reduce our environmental impact and create a healthier world for us all. We are dedicated to continuing our ongoing efforts to maintain a net zero impact on the environment and hope to inspire other companies to do the same."

Last year, Shaklee doubled down on their commitment to the planet with a 10 million trees in 10 years pledge. To date, the company has planted more than 2 million trees helping to build a healthier world for generations to come.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading natural nutrition company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the U.S. more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions with the goal to leave no footprint on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million micro-influencers in North America and Asia. With products and solutions from multivitamins to skincare, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit us.shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

