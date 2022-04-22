Miami Herbert Business School establishes Ukrainian Graduate Business Scholarships for people impacted by the war in Ukraine

MIAMI, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to support those impacted by the war in Ukraine, the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School will provide two full-tuition graduate scholarships—one for the full-time MBA program and one for a Specialized Master's program—beginning as early as August 2022 to qualified graduate students.

These Ukrainian Graduate Business Scholarships were made possible through the generous gifts of donors who want to remain anonymous.

"The lives of many students with the potential to contribute innovative ideas and knowledge to the global business community have been disrupted," said John Quelch, dean of Miami Herbert. "And as an international business school with a sense of global responsibility, we welcome the opportunity to offer tangible help to two qualified graduate students displaced by the recent events in Ukraine."

With the establishment of these scholarships, the donors hope to profoundly change the personal and professional trajectory of highly deserving international students.

The scholarships are open to qualified graduate students, including those recently displaced by the war in Ukraine. To be considered for these scholarships, applicants must qualify for admission to Miami Herbert's Full-time MBA Program or one of its Specialized Master's Programs commencing August 2022.

For further information about Miami Herbert's Specialized Master's Programs, click here. For information about the School's Full-time MBA Program page, click here.

Those interested in applying for this scholarship or interested in supporting the Ukrainian Graduate Business Scholarship fund may contact Cecilia Sanchez (csanchez@miami.edu), international relations manager at Miami Herbert.

About Miami Herbert Business School

Miami Herbert Business School is a leader in preparing individuals and organizations to excel in the complex, dynamic, and interconnected world of global business. One of 12 schools and colleges at the University of Miami, the School offers undergraduate, master's, doctoral, and executive education programs. With its location in a major center for international business, Miami Herbert Business School is acclaimed for its global perspective, student and faculty diversity, and engagement with the business community. More information about the Miami Herbert Business School can be found at www.herbert.miami.edu.

View original content:

SOURCE Miami Herbert Business School