InventHelp Inventors Develop Easier Way to Lift & Move Roofing Rolls (LAX-1385)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a roofer and I wanted to create a device to help me lift and move heavy roofing rolls with ease," said one of two inventors, from Winnetka, Calif., "so we invented the OK LIFTER. Our design would help to reduce the stress, fatigue and pain associated with repeated heavy lifting."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to lift and move roofing rolls and other heavy objects. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it enhances safety and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for roofing companies and contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

