Hyundai Tucson Named 2022 Best Plug-in Hybrid by U.S. News and World Report

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid has been named the 2022 Best Plug-in Hybrid by U.S. News & World Report. The Tucson Plug-in Hybrid has an all-electric range of 33 miles and an EPA-estimated 35 MPG combined. The annual Best Hybrid and Electric Cars awards combine the U.S. News overall score with the starting price and EPA fuel economy estimates for each of the 82 hybrid, plug-in-hybrid, and electric vehicles under consideration. The winners have the best combination of quality, value, and efficiency in their segment.

"The Tucson Plug-in Hybrid was designed and built with eco-focused families in mind," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "It has an efficient hybrid powertrain, spacious interior and cargo volume, infotainment and driver assistance features, and advanced safety technology. Receiving the U.S. News & World Report's Best Plug-in Hybrid award confirms the Tucson PHEV meets the demands of today's eco-conscious drivers."

