A New Off-road Star Model - GWM Launches New Luxury Business SUV GWM TANK500

BAODING, China, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GWM TANK500, a new model of GWM's TANK brand, was launched in China, becoming one of the hottest models in the local market.

GWM TANK500 (PRNewswire)

As a new member of GWM, GWM TANK500, the middle and large SUV model, belongs to the first luxury business series of the brand, which has both the business and off-road features.

GWM TANK500 has a tough exterior look and a larger car body profile than models of its class. With a large horizontal grille and the original square headlights in its front, a more mature and steady visual effect is created. The lines of the car body, such as the side line in the middle of the car body that connects the headlight and taillight, are smooth and manifesting its fineness.

In addition to its solemn appearance, the interior of the GWM TANK500 conveys a tender feeling, just like a gentleman. Soft materials and wood patterns are opulently applied in the interior space of the vehicle, delivering the delicate and warm atmosphere. Be it the steering wheel or car seats, they are all wrapped in genuine leather to bring the comfort of the luxury business model when users touch the steering wheel and lean back in the seat.

The vehicle also has the settings of luxury car series such as Internet of vehicles, panoramic sunroof and privacy glass. Particularly, the design of the privacy glass has fully reflected the details of GWM TANK500's luxury quality.

For driving experience, GWM TANK500 inherits the TANK brand's advantages in off-road driving in terms of exploration capability and chassis structure. More importantly, the vehicle is the first GWM model equipped with the 3.0T+9AT power combination. The strong power can not only help handle various complex road conditions but also bring a more adequate sense of security for users with its stability.

This new model is friendly even towards new off-road drivers. The four-wheel-drive system can be switched into the two-wheel-drive system to fully guarantee its fuel efficiency. Users' needs can be met no matter if it is occasional off-road driving or daily commuting.

After the test drive of GWM TANK500, many users commented positively that the car comprehensively meet the expectations of consumers in the new era for a high-quality car life in the near future. It is more like an all-around assistant for the whole family, taking up the role of a comprehensive service provider for business purposes, daily commuting, and family travels.

The launch of GWM TANK500 is going to attract more users to the TANK brand while users still have a deep impression on the popularity of GWM TANK300, the first hit model of TANK brand in the local market.

In the second half of 2022, GWM plans to launch GWM TANK300 and GWM TANK500 in the overseas markets. Both models will potentially bring lots of pleasant surprises to the global users.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GWM