InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Medication for Cataract Surgeries (HFD-125)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a surgical technician specializing in ophthalmologic surgery and I thought there could be a faster, more effective way to administer medication for cataract surgeries," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the BLUCOAT. My design would save time and it would reduce the number of syringes employed."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a modified medication for use in cataract surgery. In doing so, it saves time when administering the medication. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could help to improve outcomes. It could also provide better visualization for the surgeon while performing cataract surgery. The invention features an effective design that is easy to administer so it is ideal for surgical facilities.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HFD-125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

