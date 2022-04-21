Hart Energy Names Jennifer Pallanich to Lead Technology Coverage

Veteran downhole and subsea technology reporter will lead content efforts for HartEnergy.com and E&P Weekly.

HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy today strengthened its commitment to top-quality oil and gas sector technology content by naming veteran onshore and offshore technology editor and reporter Jennifer Pallanich as Senior Editor, Technology.

Pallanich brings a wealth of experience reporting on subsea engineering, downhole operations and digital technology to the company's core brands including E&P, which now operates as a weekly digital publication.

"Jennifer is a reporter's reporter, and she brings the types of gravitas and trust to her reporting that have always separated the content in E&P from the field," said Len Vermillion, Editorial Director for Hart energy. "The addition of Jennifer signals a redoubling of our digital-first content strategy as well as our continued commitment to the E&P brand and her arrival is well-timed with the recent introduction of the company's new HartEnergy.com website."

Pallanich has been in the oil and gas technology sector since 2000. She has written for several publications in the petroleum and broadcast news industries. Prior to that, she held several staff positions covering offshore engineering and is well-versed in the Gulf of Mexico fields. As the offshore sector heats ups with new and existing operations and technology advancements, Pallanich will serve as a key content strategist in Hart Energy's coverage of offshore operations.

Beyond the U.S. markets, Pallanich has reported on technology in Europe, Africa and Asia.

She will also serve as key leader in developing technology content for Hart energy's conferences and as an interviewer for Hart energy's video endeavors.

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive and omni-channel source for news, data, and analysis. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.

