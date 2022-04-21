Family Matters Star Jaleel White Names Jesus As The One Person He'd Smoke Weed With On Cannabis Talk 101

LOS ANGELES , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Talk 101 , the world's #1 source for everything cannabis, has announced the release of the newest episode from their critically-acclaimed product series featuring legendary actor, writer, and producer, Jaleel White.

The episode features Cannabis Talk 101 hosts Christopher Wright "Blue" and Joe Grande interviewing Jaleel White , aka Steve Urkel from Family Matters, about his new California cannabis brand, itsPurpl , in collaboration with 710 Labs. 710 Labs is one of California's leading cannabis cultivators and extractors known for their Persy Rosin.

During the interview, Jaleel White shares details about his partnership with 710 Labs and why they were the perfect match for his itsPurpl brand. The former child star says how he met 710 Labs founder Brad Melshenker and how Snoop Dogg played a role in itsPurpl's launch on 4/20 last year.

Jaleel White doesn't hold back when Grande asks, "if you could smoke cannabis with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be and why?" Jaleel says "I've met everybody. I've been to 8, 9, or 10 Prince concerts, met Michael Jackson…but now if you want me to answer that question…I want to smoke with Jesus." He said, "I got some questions I want to ask him."

Interview Timeline :

1st segment:

ItsPurpl Line

Introduction to Cannabis

Family Matters Years

School Years

Sonic The Hedgehog Series

Timestamp: 00:00:00-20:15:47

2nd Segment:

Going from Entertainment to Cannabis

DARE era

710 Labs story

Snoop Story

Magic Johnson Story

Timestamp: 20:15:47-48:17:52

3rd Segment:

itsPurpl Products

Noodle Filters

itsPurpl Availability

High 5 Questions

Can't Talk Story

Munchies (Liquor Store Snacks,Crunchy)

Smoke with Jesus

Timestamp: 48:17:52-1:00:10

