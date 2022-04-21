Ameren earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for sixth year in a row

Ameren identified as one of the best companies to work for in the U.S.

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) has once again been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, a prestigious award earned solely due to positive employee feedback.

Great Place to Work defines a great workplace as one where the employees trust the company and its leadership, have pride in their roles, and like their co-workers. This year, Ameren once again significantly ranked higher than the average U.S. company.

"Earning a Great Place to Work Certification identifies Ameren as one of the best companies to work for in the country," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the result of a company's ongoing dedication to its employees, and it's only earned through employees' reports on company culture."

"We're honored to once again have earned this distinguished certification because it really comes from our employees," said Mark Lindgren, senior vice president, corporate communications and chief human resources officer for Ameren Corporation. "People are at the center of everything we do at Ameren. We know it takes an engaged, innovative, diverse and dedicated team to deliver for our customers, so this team feedback and recognition translates to real value for the communities we serve."

Ameren is building a workforce for today and the future and is committed to creating strong pipelines to attract and grow top talent. The company has developed a broad array of programs and partnerships to provide pathways to meaningful careers for every career stage. Additionally, its unwavering focus on diversity, equity and inclusion makes Ameren an ideal work environment for anyone seeking a career in energy.

"We offer competitive compensation and benefit packages, as well as hybrid, remote and flexible work alternatives," Lindgren added. "Our benefits and flexible options provide a variety of work-life balance opportunities that are attractive to many prospective candidates in today's marketplace."

Opportunities at Ameren

Ameren is an industry-leading and innovative Fortune 500 company that is a vital part of the communities it serves, building a sustainable energy future for generations to come. Ameren currently has more than 600 open positions in Missouri and Illinois, including opportunities in IT, supply chain, human resources, skilled craft and engineering. Learn more about Ameren's job openings and comprehensive total rewards package at Ameren.com/careers .

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

