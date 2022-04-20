Universities Space Research Association Elects University of Zurich as a Member University

COLUMBIA, Md., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Zurich (UZH), a renowned university in Switzerland, has joined the ranks of Universities Space Research Association (USRA). Elected by USRA's current university members, UZH was formally inaugurated into the Association on March 25, 2022, bringing the membership of the Association to a total of 115 universities.

With 150 institutes and 30,000 students from all across the world and home to 12 Nobel Laureates, the university ranks among the top 10 of Reuters "Most Innovative Universities."

The eligibility criteria for USRA membership includes demonstrated significant contributions in space or aerospace research fields by faculty, and a substantial commitment to a course of studies and dissertation research leading to the doctorate in one or more related fields. Members participate in the governance of USRA through the election of members to the USRA Board of Trustees and establishment of the Association's bylaws.

Dr. Jeffrey A. Isaacson, USRA's President and CEO, said, "We are very pleased to welcome University of Zurich as a USRA member. The University's outstanding work—especially in its space-related disciplines—adds to the collective strength of our Association. We look forward to University of Zurich's active engagement with, and contributions to, USRA's Council of Institutions."

The University of Zurich (www.uzh.ch) boasts associations with Nobel Laureates including Albert Einstein and William Conrad Röntgen. It is well known for its Space Hub that includes:

100 scientists in fields of Earth Observation, Astrophysics, Space Life Sciences. Robotics, Space Economics, Space Law, Human Space Flight

Ph.D. programs include successful industrial collaborations.

Research flight capabilities from Dübendorf Air Base (for earth observation flights and parabolic microgravity flights)

Access to suborbital and orbital flights and International Space Station

Indoor Micro Air Vehicles test facilities and UAV/MAV Alpine Test range

50 national and international collaboration partners

Research topics at the Space Hub include Earth Observation, Astrophysics, Space Life Sciences. Robotics, Human Space Flight, Space economics, Space Law, Space Finance and Insurance, and Ethics, Philosophy and Theology. (www.spacehub.uzh.ch)

UZH Space Hub members have broad and deep experience in working with national and international academic and industrial partners and in private-public partnerships.

About USRA|

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA), is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities, and conducts other major research and educational programs. USRA engages the university community and employs in-house scientific leadership, innovative research and development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu.

