NFL FOUNDATION, GENYOUTH, FUEL UP TO PLAY 60 AND REIGNING CHAMPS EXPERIENCES KICK OFF NINTH YEAR OF NFL FLAG-IN-SCHOOLS PROGRAM

This Fall, NFL FLAG-In-Schools Will Offer 2.3 Million New Students the Opportunity to Engage in and Develop Their Love of Sport Through the Distribution of More Than 4,000 NFL FLAG-In-Schools Flag Football Kits

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League (NFL), GENYOUth, Fuel Up to Play 60 and RCX Sports announced today the return of GENYOUth's NFL FLAG-In-Schools program and the opening of its national application for the 2022-2023 school year. Beginning today, educators and community-based organizations can apply for a free NFL FLAG-In-Schools flag football kit to strengthen and enhance their physical education curriculum and equipment. Applications will close Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The National Football League (NFL), GENYOUth, Fuel Up to Play 60 and RCX Sports announced today the return of GENYOUth’s NFL FLAG-In-Schools program and the opening of its national application for the 2022-2023 school year. Beginning today and running through May 18, 2022, educators and community-based organizations can apply for a free NFL FLAG-In-Schools flag football kit to strengthen and enhance their physical education curriculum and equipment. (PRNewswire)

Through a renewed commitment of $1.5 million from the NFL Foundation, NFL FLAG-In-Schools continues to expand and open new physical activities for students of all genders, abilities, and skill levels. A total of 32,000 kits have been provided to U.S. schools and school-based community organizations since 2014, engaging an estimated 15 million students to become more active before, during and after school.

Inspiring boys and girls to participate in school-based sports, NFL FLAG-In-Schools is a proven resource that is both scalable and sustainable. New students are reached each year by the program's resources, fueling increased interest and engagement in the sport. Since NFL FLAG-In-School's inception, flag football has become the fastest growing team sport in the nation among children ages 6-14, and has undergone a tremendous level of expansion which the program has undoubtedly contributed to.

In particular, NFL FLAG-In-Schools has had a positive impact on girls, with schools reporting increased female students' participation in physical activity and a growing movement toward girls' flag football as a varsity sport due to NFL FLAG-In-Schools. Female students' affinity for the program is especially important in light of research showing girls are at greater risk than boys of falling short of the CDC's youth physical activity guidelines, with girls twice as likely to drop out of sports upon reaching middle school.

NFL FLAG-In-Schools, building on the success of previous years with new and engaging program elements, is now an official part of the State of Nevada's high school digital learning physical education course. GENYOUth has teamed up with the Nevada State Department of Education to integrate NFL FLAG-In-Schools as a core school curriculum component. Over the course of three years, FLAG-In-Schools kits will be available in all public schools across the state, beginning with high schools in the 2022-23 school year, middle schools in 2023-24 and, finally, elementary schools in 2024-25. By the time Super Bowl LVIII arrives in Las Vegas in February 2024, every public school in Nevada will have access to NFL FLAG-In-Schools resources.

"As GENYOUth's fastest growing program with over 25,000 school communities reaching over 15 million students, NFL FLAG-In-Schools continues to innovate in providing schools with tools and resources that engage, excite and connect kids to sports," said Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth. "As it enters its ninth year, we are proud of NFL FLAG-In-Schools' demonstrated record of success at increasing students' participation in physical activity."

"The NFL Foundation is a proud partner, along with GENYOUth, Fuel Up to Play 60 and Reigning Champs Experiences, in delivering resources that schools need and kids enjoy," said Alexia Gallagher, NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of NFL Foundation. "When children have the opportunity to participate in team sports that are fun and supportive, it's a win-win for both educators and students. We are excited to be embarking on our ninth year of NFL FLAG-In-Schools this upcoming academic year."

"RCX Sports prides itself on our commitment to making sports accessible to all athletes," said Izell Reese, NFL FLAG Executive Director and GM of RCX Sports. "As the official operating partner of NFL FLAG, RCX Sports works to continue that mission and ensure that the game of flag football is available to athletes across the country."

"We are proud to partner with GENYOUth, the NFL Foundation, and RCX Sports to incorporate NFL FLAG-In-Schools as an official part of Nevada's high school physical education curriculum," said Jhone Ebert, Nevada State Superintendent of Public Instruction. "By 2024, Nevada will be the first state in the nation to offer this valuable program at every Nevada public school, enriching the experience on behalf of our students. Thank you to the NFL Foundation for the generous contribution to our schools."

"The Raiders are committed to fostering the growth of youth football at all levels, to broaden opportunities for all of Southern Nevada's youth athletes to participate in this great game. Flag football tournaments for boys and girls, coaching clinics and supporting high school girls' flag football as a varsity sport in Nevada are important to this community and to the Raiders. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner in programs like NFL FLAG-In-Schools in Nevada," said Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle.

To learn more about NFL FLAG-In-Schools, or to find or start an NFL FLAG league in your community, visit https://flag.genyouthnow.org. For NFL FLAG-In-Schools updates and more, follow @nflflag, @GENYOUthNow and @FUTP60 on Twitter. And use hashtag #PlayFootball to share your stories of NFL FLAG-In-Schools best practices and on how the program is positively contributing to youth development in your community.

About The NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that creates healthier school communities. We convene a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that give youth the inspiration, motivation, and programs to be healthy high-achieving students. GENYOUth's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, enrolls over 73,000 U.S. schools, reaching over 38 million students. Our school nutrition grants increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. NFL FLAG-In-School is GENYOUth's fastest growing program with over 25,000 school communities reaching over 15 million students. GENYOUth is also the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience which raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity. For more information on GENYOUth, visit www.genyouthnow.org.

About Fuel Up to Play 60

Fuel Up to Play 60 is an in-school nutrition and physical activity program launched by National Football League (NFL) and National Dairy Council (NDC), which was founded by America's dairy farmers, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Fuel Up to Play 60 is designed to engage and empower youth to take action for their own health by implementing long-term, positive changes for themselves and their schools. Visit FuelUpToPlay60.com to learn more.

About NFL FLAG

NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG.

About RCX SPORTS

RCX Sports is the premier youth-sports experiences business, running and operating leagues, camps, combines, tournaments and events. RCX works with professional leagues, national governing bodies, sports-centric businesses, and brands to reimagine youth sports experiences. RCX produces events with world-class partners including the NFL, Jr. NBA, MLB, NHL, NAIA, Rivals.com and the 2022 World Games. RCX is committed to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of sports by enhancing the youth sports experience and creating opportunities for all athletes to play. We believe sports have the power to transform lives and that every athlete should have the opportunity to experience the value of sports. For more information, visit www.rcxsports.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GENYOUth