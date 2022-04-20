Husqvarna Group invests in Moleaer Inc.

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group's has invested USD 7,5m of venture capital into Moleaer, a global leader in advancing nanobubble technology. Moleaer designs and manufactures industrial scale nanobubble systems that deliver extraordinary improvements in sustainable food production, chemical free water treatment and the recovery of natural resources.

"To always remain at the forefront, we are selectively investing in disruptive technologies and products that can further strengthen the Husqvarna Group. Moleaer is a very good fit and we truly look forward to being a part of their journey, with the ambition to create new sustainable nanobubble solutions together," says Henric Andersson, President and CEO of Husqvarna Group.

Moleaer is the seventh investment for Husqvarna Group's venture capital fund. By investing in Moleaer, Husqvarna Group's Gardena Division will be able to explore nanobubble technology's potential in addressing water scarcity.

"This investment enables Husqvarna to discover new opportunities resulting from a technology addressing key sustainability challenges within relevant adjacencies, such as agriculture and horticulture." says Mark Johnson, who heads up Husqvarna's Corporate Ventures.

"Husqvarna shares our passion for innovation and sustainability and we are excited to work together to address the need for products to help industries adapt to new climate realities and protect vital resources," said Nick Dyner, CEO of Moleaer. "This investment allows us to expand our presence further in Europe and accelerate the development of more products and innovations that help industries protect the environment and utilize water more efficiently."

Husqvarna Group Ventures

Husqvarna Group Ventures is looking for startups to invest in and partner with, where Husqvarna Group's industry knowledge and distribution network will deliver value and help scale these companies to maturity. Moleaer represents a great example of how Husqvarna Group likes to get involved at the early stages to help co-develop customer solutions.

Moleaer Inc

Moleaer™ is the leading nanobubble technology company with over 1,500 nanobubble generator installations in more than 30 countries. The company deploys the unique power of nanobubbles to enhance and improve the performance and productivity of many of the world's most critical industrial processes, unlocking the power of water to help farmers grow more food, empower businesses to manage their water needs more effectively and efficiently, and restore aquatic ecosystems sustainably without added chemicals.

Nanobubbles, which are 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt, allow the scarce resource of water do more with less. They supersaturate water with oxygen, form natural oxidants for disinfection, improve plant health, and increase water's ability to permeate soil and rock. Moleaer's patented nanobubble technology also provides the highest oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gas infusion industry, with an efficiency of more than 85 percent per foot of water. Its nanobubble generators are a cost-effective, chemical-free solution proven to increase sustainable food production, reduce the use of chemicals, restore aquatic ecosystems, and improve natural resource recovery. Moleaer technology has been validated by extensive research and renown universities.

To learn more, visit: www.Moleaer.com

