Hanna Lee Communications, an Award-Winning PR Agency, Announces the "2022 HLC Global Bartender Travel Scholarship," with $18,000 Earmarked to Help Bartenders Attend Key Cocktail Conferences Worldwide

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanna Lee Communications, an award-winning PR agency specialized in hospitality, travel and luxury brands, today announces the "2022 HLC Global Bartender Travel Scholarship." This year, the agency, which is celebrating its 18th anniversary, has earmarked $18,000 for the scholarship for working bartenders around the globe. Part of the agency's ongoing giving back to the community initiative, scholarship submissions are being accepted now through July 31, 2022 and 18 winners will be announced in September 2022.

The scholarship recipients will be chosen by a Global Mentor Committee of 30 distinguished spirits and bartending luminaries from the U.S. and abroad. Entirely self-funded by the agency, the scholarship is designed to help bartenders travel to key global cocktail conferences to network and inspire one another.

"Bartending is a noble career, and we feel privileged to support its worthy artisans," says Michael Anstendig, Editor in Chief, Hanna Lee Communications and co-author of 'The Japanese Art of the Cocktail,' the agency's first book. Our inaugural scholarship launched in 2019 and attracted 195 submissions from bartenders in 45 countries across five continents. With travel resuming, we are even more excited to launch this year's edition."

"Bartenders are at the pinnacle of the hospitality industry," says Hanna Lee, President & Founder, Hanna Lee Communications. "We are firm believers in the power of travel to help expand minds and palates. This year, the 2022 scholarship will grant $1,000 to each of the 18 recipients, and we are thrilled to see our scholarship nurturing the career development of bartenders that we greatly respect and admire."

Below is the five-step application process for the scholarship:

Step 1: Follow @hannaleepr on Instagram

Step 2: Upload a photo of yourself behind the bar to your public Instagram feed

Step 3: Explain why you chose bartending as your career

Step 4: Use # hannaleepr

Step 5: Tag @hannaleepr and the cocktail conference you would like to attend

The agency assembled 30 distinguished spirits and bartending luminaries from the U.S. and around the world as a Global Mentor Committee that will be choosing the scholarship recipients. They include:

● U.S.

○ Bridget Albert, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

○ Charles Gibb, Fever-Tree USA

○ Dale DeGroff, King Cocktail & Author of "The New Craft of the Cocktail"

○ Elayne Duff, Beverage BA Academy

○ Ms. Franky Marshall, Modern Bartender & Educator

○ Jackie Summers, Sorel Liqueur

○ Julio Cabrera, Cafe La Trova

○ Lynn House, Heaven Hill Brands

○ Lynnette Marrero, Co-Founder of Speed Rack & MasterClass Host

○ Sother Teague, Amor y Amargo

○ Simon Ford, Fords Gin Company

○ Tara Fougner, Thirsty

○ Tony Abou-Ganim, Modern Mixologist & TAG Global Spirits Awards

○ Tyler Zielinski, PUNCH & Liquor.com

○ Valentino Longo, Shōshin Art Club

● International

○ Diego Cabrera, Salmon Guru (Spain)

○ Eugene Nyaundi, Rhumbishop (Kenya)

○ François Monti, Amargueria (Spain)

○ Giampiero Francesca, BlueBlazeR Magazine (Italy)

○ Giorgio Bargiani, Connaught Bar (U.K.)

○ Holly Graham, DRiNK Magazine Asia (Hong Kong)

○ Jesse Vida, ATLAS (Singapore)

○ Keith Motsi, Charles H. Four Seasons Seoul (Korea)

○ Leah van Deventer, Daily Maverick & Food24 (South Africa)

○ Martin Hudak, Maybe Sammy Group (Australia)

○ Matteo Zed, The Court (Italy)

○ Maura Milia, Connaught Bar (U.K.)

○ Renato "Tato" Giovannoni, Florería Atlántico & Abajo London (Argentina)

○ Sam Bygrave, Boothby Media (Australia)

○ Shawn Soole, Soole Hospitality Concepts (Canada)

About Hanna Lee Communications

Hanna Lee Communications is an award-winning PR agency specialized in hospitality, travel and luxury brands. The agency only represents products and companies that it believes in and that have a vision of changing the world.

Its client experience includes Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group, Ian Schrager's PUBLIC Hotel, Major Food Group, Giorgio Armani's Armani Ristorante/Fifth Avenue, Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser's JF Restaurants, Overthrow Hospitality and the James Beard Award-nominated Cadence, as well as The Dead Rabbit, Katana Kitten, Dear Irving, The World's 50 Best Bars, Fever-Tree USA, Campari, Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey, Aviation Gin, Sombra Mezcal, Seedlip and others.

This outlook drives its well-acknowledged excellence that has been recognized with more than 150 national and international awards and accolades, including "Best Branding," "PR Innovator of the Year," "Best Travel & Marketing PR," "Best Social Media Campaign," "Best Media Relations," "Best Press Release Writing," "Marketer of the Year," "Social Impact Pioneer" and more.

To take brand building and storytelling to the next level, the agency has launched the HLC Innovation series. It consists of pioneering initiatives that include the "HLC Global Bartender Travel Scholarship," which provides funds to help bartenders attend the cocktail conference of their choice around the world, the "Hospitality Forward" Podcast, which connects top media with hospitality and travel newsmakers and has listeners in over 90 countries, and the "Inspiring Women" Series that celebrates female leaders who share their wisdom and insights for business and life.

The series is crowned by HLC Book Media, a groundbreaking division that leverages book publishing, the ultimate long-form storytelling, to help clients go deep to reach wider audiences and create lasting legacies. The agency's first book, "The Japanese Art of the Cocktail," by Katana Kitten's Masahiro Urushido and the agency's Michael Anstendig debuted in June 2021. Published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (now HarperCollins), the book earned a coveted Amazon Editor's Pick and was named one of Barnes & Nobles' Best Books of 2021.

