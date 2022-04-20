African Healthtech Company mPharma Partners with TytoCare to Introduce Comprehensive Telehealth to Pharmacies

mPharma has already seen immense success with TytoCare in improving access to physicians and specialists in remote communities throughout Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, and Nigeria

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare , the global health care industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination solution for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, is announcing today its partnership with mPharma , a technology-driven healthcare company building Africa's largest health management organization with a focus on making medications affordable and accessible to every African. The integration of the TytoCare solution into mPharma's telehealth offerings enables pharmacies to provide patients with enhanced remote care through in-depth, physical examinations. Since the rollout of the partnership in June 2021, over 8,000 people have been examined and treated by mPharma using TytoCare's platform, spanning 35 pharmacies across Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, and Nigeria.

In Africa, community pharmacies play a central role in a patients' primary care journey. Through the partnership with TytoCare, mPharma is reimagining the community pharmacy as more than just a place where patients fill prescriptions, but instead a virtual doctor's office where they can conduct remote appointments with doctors and specialists they normally wouldn't be able to access. TytoCare brings this vision one step further by enabling remote physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, and measurement of heart rate and body temperature, allowing the doctors and specialists to gain the vital clinical data they require to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients remotely.

mPharma is using TytoCare's TytoPro system, a turnkey telehealth solution that enables providers to transform remote locations such as pharmacies, schools, nursing homes, home care facilities, clinics, employee work sites, and urgent care facilities into connected care sites.

"As a continent with a deficit of 2.4 million nurses and doctors, digital health solutions remain key in solving Africa's primary healthcare challenges," said Gregory Rockson, CEO and Co-Founder of mPharma. "Our partnership with TytoCare helps us bridge the gap in the primary healthcare space in Africa. We have seamlessly implemented our virtual doctor consultation program, mutti doctor, recording over 8,000 consultations across our partner mutti pharmacies since we launched last year. mPharma's vision is to make affordable healthcare accessible to every African, with our primary care strategy focused on ensuring that community pharmacies become primary healthcare providers. Our TytoCare partnership allows us to leverage modern technology to offer life-saving care to hard-to-reach areas and people who need it most."

By using TytoCare, mPharma's mutti pharmacy network has been able to reduce costs, improve community members' access to doctors and specialists, and save patients the long wait times that are common in hospitals and clinics. On average patients can wait two to three hours to see a doctor at public hospitals and one hour in private hospitals. A recent mPharma survey revealed that over 90% of patients who visit the company's mutti doctor locations have a virtual consultation with a doctor within 10 minutes. In the coming months mPharma plans to expand its mutti doctor locations, powered by TytoCare, across Africa.

"We've already seen great success in our partnership with mPharma, offering patients a robust, accessible, and affordable primary care experience through local pharmacies," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "mPharma is reshaping healthcare in Africa and we're proud to be their partner on this journey, enabling them to up the level of remote care they're providing with comprehensive physical examinations during virtual visits. We look forward to our continued joint success and seeing more TytoPro systems in pharmacies across Africa."

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 170 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel.

For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/

About mPharma

mPharma is a technology-driven healthcare company. We specialize in vendor-managed inventory, retail pharmacy operations, and market intelligence serving hospitals, pharmacies, and patients. Our mission is to build an Africa that is in good health by increasing access to drugs for all patients at reduced costs while assuring and preserving quality. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Ghana, mPharma has expanded to Nigeria, Zambia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Malawi, Rwanda, Uganda, and Gabon. We currently have a network of over 250 pharmacies in our key markets serving more than 100,000 patients each month.

