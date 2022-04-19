LG'S NEW FAMILY OF 'OLED PRO' MONITORS DESIGNED TO MEET DEMANDING VIDEO PRODUCTION NEEDS

Demonstrated at NAB 2022, New 'UltraFine™' Monitor Line Takes

LG's Emmy Award-Winning Reference Display Technology to Next Level

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking its Emmy® Award-winning LG OLED reference display technology to the next level, LG Electronics has introduced a new line of professional OLED monitors developed for content creators and producers.

LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro Display (PRNewswire)

The new "LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro" series of reference monitors – demonstrated for the first time by LG Business Solutions USA next week at NAB 2022 – features new capabilities to meet the demanding needs of production studios and digital video professionals. Headlined by the new 65-inch display (model 65EP5G), the LG OLED Pro line also includes recently launched feature-rich 31.5- and 26.5-inch class monitors.

LG OLED displays are highly valued in production facilities and studios around the world based on their exceptional color performance, according to Dr. Nandhu Nandhakumar, senior vice president, office of the CTO, LG Electronics. "We started with the Emmy-Award-winning LG OLED reference display and added a full range of features and functions to streamline the user experience for professional broadcast and content production applications," he said.

"The new LG OLED Pro UltraFine displays offer versatile options for a variety of visual tech applications. Each model is optimized for numerous creative workflows while faithfully reproducing the content creator's visual intent. The result is stunning, color-rich, high-contrast content every time."

All the new LG OLED Pro UltraFine models offer 10-bit color depth and use the DCI-P3 (for cinema) and Adobe RGB (for digital imagery) color space standards to deliver reference-grade performance.

"The LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro is the ultimate OLED monitor for every professional's desk, delivering the performance and features required for efficiently tackling today's most demanding digital content tasks," Nandhakumar said.

Emmy Award-Winning Technology

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences honored LG Electronics in 2021 with the Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for "OLED Reference Monitors for Creative, Technical, Quality Control and Client Viewing." LG Electronics also received an Emmy in 2020 for "developing and deploying HTML5 for a full TV experience" (implemented on LG's webOS™ and Pro:Centric™ smart platforms). Previously, LG's U.S. R&D subsidiary, Zenith Electronics LLC, earned Emmy Awards for such noteworthy developments as the first wireless TV remote controls and flat-screen displays, as well as industry standards for HDTV and stereo TV broadcasting.

LG at NAB 2022

LG Business Solutions USA's first-ever NAB Show booth (C2631) builds on LG Electronics' decades-long role as an ally of the National Association of Broadcasters and technology provider for the show. Beyond the LG OLED Pro monitors in the commercial display division's booth, scores of LG 4K UHD displays are featured in high-profile locations throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center at this year's show. In addition, reflecting the company's key role as co-developer of the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standard, LG has been named "Official NEXTGEN TV Partner" for NAB 2022.

For high-res images, click here . For more information, visit LG Business Solutions at NAB 2022 Booth C2631.

Editor's Note: Onscreen images are for feature illustration only. Actual use may differ.

About LG Business Solutions USA

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. broadcasting, lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $63 billion global force in consumer electronics, home appliances and air solutions. LG is ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

