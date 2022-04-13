StoreHippo Identified Amongst Top Digital Commerce Platform Trailblazers in Everest Group's Report

GURUGRAM, India, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreHippo® , the future-ready SaaS-based headless commerce platform has been recently identified among the Top-15 trailblazer startups in the ecommerce landscape by the Everest Group's Digital Commerce Platform Trailblazers report, March 2022. The extensive research involved 76 global startups in the digital commerce space, which were evaluated in areas such as innovation, growth, and market impact. The evaluation was based on direct encounters with selected suppliers, as well as Everest Group's continued monitoring of the MarTech ecosystem.

COVID-19 highlighted the importance of a multi-channel presence and accelerated the ecommerce adoption by Enterprises. But despite huge demand and forecast, 90% of enterprises are still running on monolithic, on-premise enterprise solutions that entail a lengthy and resource-intensive development cycle. This is primarily due to the lack of options for enterprises as most platforms focus only on D2C model or dropshipping solutions rather than providing a holistic ecommerce solution.

StoreHippo, a fully-integrated platform built on MACH architecture, enables enterprise brands to launch, pivot, and scale their B2B, D2C, B2B2C, or hybrid business models from one single platform. StoreHippo's 300+ inbuilt features, 120+ seamless integrations, inherent flexibility, and agility make it possible for brands to streamline their ecommerce journey and build personalized and conversion-oriented buyer journeys for both D2C and B2B buyers.

Thanking Everest Group for the recognition, Mr. Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, StoreHippo, said, " We are excited to be a part of Everest Group's Digital Commerce Platform Trailblazers Report. StoreHippo has been a leader in accelerating the digital transformation and omnichannel presence of Enterprises across the globe. Building disruptive B2B and D2C solutions for enterprise brands in record time have been our expertise and we look forward to helping more brands in scaling their ecommerce operations."

About StoreHippo

StoreHippo provides a next-gen SaaS e-commerce platform for Enterprise brands. Designed for flexibility and speed, the headless platform enables enterprises to quickly launch diverse business models like multi-vendor marketplaces, B2B marketplaces, multi-storefronts, quick commerce apps, and multilingual portals without needing 3rd party apps. Built on MACH architecture, StoreHippo offers mobile apps and PWA stores out-of-box. StoreHippo is PCI-DSS compliant, ISO 27001:2013 certified, and is trusted by Enterprise customers in 25 countries across 40+ industry verticals.

